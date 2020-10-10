Find here our entire live #CORONAVIRUS
• Four new metropolises went into the maximum alert zone this morning: Lyon, Grenoble, Saint-Etienne and Lille join Paris and Aix-Marseille. France crossed the threshold of 20,000 contaminations in 24 hours yesterday. A first since the start of the epidemic. Follow our live.
• A precarious ceasefire harshly negotiated by Armenia and Azerbaijan entered into force at noon local time in Nagorno-Karabakh. The two camps accuse each other of continuing the fighting.
Donald Trump is eager to resume his presidential campaign, interrupted by his Covid-19 infection. The US president will speak to his supporters today at the White House and will meet in Florida on Monday.
• The Roland-Garros tournament ends this week-end. The young Polish Iga Swiatek faces the American Sofia Kenin, this afternoon. Tomorrow, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic will meet in a necessarily historic match.
(JOEL SAGET / AFP)
• Four new metropolises are entering the maximum alert zone this morning: Lyon, Grenoble, Saint-Etienne and Lille are joining Paris and Aix-Marseille. France passed the threshold of 20,000 contaminations in 24 hours yesterday. A first since the start of the epidemic.
• After marathon negotiations in Moscow, Azerbaijan and Armenia reached an agreement on a ceasefire from this midday in the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh.
Donald Trump is eager to resume his presidential campaign, interrupted by his Covid-19 infection. The US president will speak to his supporters today at the White House and will meet in Florida on Monday.
• The Roland-Garros tournament ends this week-end. The young Polish Iga Swiatek faces the American Sofia Kenin, this afternoon. Tomorrow, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic will meet in a necessarily historic match.
Leave a Reply