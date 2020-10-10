Find here our entire live #CORONAVIRUS

: Here is the main information for this Saturday noon:

• Four new metropolises went into the maximum alert zone this morning: Lyon, Grenoble, Saint-Etienne and Lille join Paris and Aix-Marseille. France crossed the threshold of 20,000 contaminations in 24 hours yesterday. A first since the start of the epidemic. Follow our live.

• A precarious ceasefire harshly negotiated by Armenia and Azerbaijan entered into force at noon local time in Nagorno-Karabakh. The two camps accuse each other of continuing the fighting.

Donald Trump is eager to resume his presidential campaign, interrupted by his Covid-19 infection. The US president will speak to his supporters today at the White House and will meet in Florida on Monday.

• The Roland-Garros tournament ends this week-end. The young Polish Iga Swiatek faces the American Sofia Kenin, this afternoon. Tomorrow, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic will meet in a necessarily historic match.

: Some 1,600 long-term partial activity agreements have been signed to date. The president of Medef, Geoffroy Roux de Bézieux, announced this figure this morning on France Inter. This system should help companies cope with the impact of the health crisis.

: They are poorly housed, caregivers, immigrants … A public health survey carried out in May on 135,000 people lists the factors associated with a higher risk of being infected by the virus. Its findings show great social disparities. Here are the populations most exposed to the virus during the first wave.





(JOEL SAGET / AFP)



: In the Pyrenees, the ski resorts are preparing for a complicated season. In addition to the lack of snow, they must find solutions to Covid-19, writes La Dépêche du Midi.

: The Parisian is interested in a side effect of the epidemic: the inhabitants of the big cities move to medium-sized cities and the real estate market suffers.

: In Grenoble, bars are closing and restaurants must apply a stricter health protocol from today. Isère is “under close surveillance”, writes The Dauphiné freed.

: The Covid-19 epidemic made the headlines this morning. The voice of the North wonders about the recklessness, even the unconsciousness, of students who party at home with their friends, despite the risk of contamination.

