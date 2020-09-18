What there is to know

Israel is reconfiguring itself. The Hebrew state begins, Friday, September 18, from 2 p.m. (1 p.m., Paris time) a new “generalized confinement” three weeks, becoming the first country to make such a decision. Much criticized, this closure of the country coincides with the start of the Jewish festivals Rosh Hashanah (New Year), Yom Kippur (day of forgiveness) and Sukkout (hut festivals), which stretch until October 11. Follow our live on the evolution of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Measures expected in Lyon and Nice. Restrictions will be decided by Saturday in Lyon and Nice, where the number of new cases is respectively four and three times higher than the “alert rating” of 50 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. If the situation does not improve in Marseille and on the island of Guadeloupe, the Minister of Health, Olivier Véran, is considering “the closing of bars” or “the ban on public gatherings”.

New restrictions in England. The United Kingdom, the European country most affected by Covid-19, is imposing new restrictions from Friday in several areas of north-eastern England. Measures necessary to “to ensure that the country can enjoy Christmas”, explains Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Madrid neighborhoods under cover? LSpain is among the first countries affected by the rise in infections, particularly in the Madrid region, where local authorities have admitted to being overwhelmed by the galloping resurgence of the pandemic. New restrictions could come into force on Saturday or Monday and the prospect of a re-containment of the most affected neighborhoods is being considered.

Wuhan reopens a little more. The Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the pandemic, hosted its first international flight since January, when the airport was closed due to Covid-19. It was a South Korean plane with 60 passengers on board, all masked. China still prohibits entry to its territory to almost all foreigners.