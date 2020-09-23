What there is to know

The Senate commission of inquiry into the government’s handling of the coronavirus crisis is continuing. The former government spokesperson, Sibeth Ndiaye, is due to speak on Wednesday, September 23, from 9:30 a.m., while the former Minister of Health, Agnès Buzyn, is expected in front of the senators at 3 p.m.

A member wants a gauge adapted to the “filling capacity” of concert halls and stadiums. Limit to 5,000 or even 1,000 people access to places that can accommodate tens of thousands “poses difficulties” according to the deputy Sacha Houilé. The deputy recommends a gauge adapted to the capacities of reception.

200,000 dead in the United States. The Covid-19 has killed more than 200,000 people in the country, by far the most affected by this pandemic. Democrats cite a “historic national tragedy”.