Faced with a worrying resurgence of the Covid-19 pandemic, European countries are tightening measures to try to limit its progression and avoid a devastating containment for the economy. In the Netherlands, a “partial containment” was decided from Wednesday October 14. This includes the closure of bars and restaurants. In the United Kingdom, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Monday to close pubs in Liverpool and reactivate three field hospitals set up in the spring. Emmanuel Macron is to speak Wednesday evening during an interview on France 2 and TF1. Follow the situation in our live.

Hospital pressure is increasing in France. The country recorded 87 new deaths in 24 hours, according to figures released on Tuesday. a further increase in intensive care hospitalizations has been recorded in the past 24 hours. Their number now stands at 1,633, 94 more than the day before. New intensive care admissions also increased, with 226 patients admitted on Tuesday.

Slow improvement in the situation in Guadeloupe. In the zone of maximum alert in the face of Covid-19, Guadeloupe has recorded 15 deaths linked to this virus in one week but the situation is “slowly” improving, the prefecture and the ARS said on Tuesday, calling for “maintain vigilance”.

More than 10,000 new cases in Brazil in 24 hours. Brazil reported on Tuesday 10,220 additional cases of Covid-19 contamination in the past 24 hours. More than 5.1 million cases have been recorded in the country since the start of the epidemic. Health officials also reported 309 additional deaths, for a total of 150,998 deaths.