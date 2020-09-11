Find here our entire live #CORONAVIRUS

: “There will be an impetus for rationalization, because the why we come to the office will be rethought. It will be a place to catalyze meetings and innovation. After the Covid, we will not only come to the office to work alone, it will be to discuss and collaborate. “

Since the end of July, one in ten employees has continued their activity remotely because of the Covid-19 epidemic, according to the Ministry of Labor. Some companies have even decided to switch to full-time telecommuting. Franceinfo returns in this article to the consequences of this development.

: I give you the address of a lab in Nancy My wife went there yesterday morning Two people at 7 am She heard 5 minutes The world is beautiful in the region !!!

: 7:30 am: I’ve been waiting standing in the street for 45 minutes. The tail lengthens.

: If I can allow, covid or not, there is always a wait before the lab opens for two reasons: exams to be performed on an empty stomach and trying not to arrive too late at work …

: Hello Marie-Adélaïde, every month I do a blood test on an empty stomach, no increase in attendance at my lab in the 14th arrondissement. BUT you should never go for a sample at the opening, this is where there are the most people (early risers and workers without flexibility in their schedules) at 8am there is no waiting. So beware of recurring epiphenomena and self-fulfilling predictions: we see the queue for the news, we want to go early, when it’s the worst time, everyone is doing the same so no more waiting … it doesn’t remind you of a story of PQ and flour that?

: We must not take Paris for the center of the world. Here in Nantes we can go, by appointment, to a laboratory in the city center, do non-Covid analyzes without queuing and without stressing. Reason please keep

: A few minutes ago, I shared here the photo sent by @Patient, an Internet user forced to queue in front of a Parisian laboratory in order to carry out a medical examination (excluding the Covid-19 test). His experience drew quite a bit of reaction in the comments. Reactions that I did not expect so strong in the early morning, but why not …

: “We did our best to maintain the festive spirit, all the same. It was our priority.“

Although the Bouches-du-Rhône is a red zone of “active circulation of the virus”, the feria d’Arles will take place this weekend. Quoted by franceinfo, an assistant to the town hall of the city details the device put in place to enforce barrier gestures.

: At the end of the summer, Prime Minister Jean Castex assured that the French hospital system was sufficiently endowed with beds, masks and resuscitators to face an upsurge in the number of patients. But is he really ready for a second wave? Our journalists Julien Nguyen Dang and Benoît Zagdoun disentangle the true from the false.

: What if reducing your social life made it possible to fight effectively against the Covid-19 epidemic? This idea of ​​a “social bubble” is one of the measures envisaged by the members of the Scientific Council, but it is not unanimous among experts, especially in Belgium where it has been applied for several months. Franceinfo takes stock of this strategy.