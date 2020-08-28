Find here our entire live #CORONAVIRUS

: Hello . In Paris, the decree explicitly mentions an exception for people “circulating inside the vehicles of individuals and professionals”. In Marseille, the press release from the prefecture did not mention this question and I cannot get hold of the decree, but no testimony can be traced back to cases of verbalizations from motorists.

: New question! Is it compulsory to wear a mask in Marseille and Paris by car as well? Thank you !

: Hello @Parisian mom. You are right : The police headquarters did not specify the age group concerned by the obligation to wear a mask, which therefore a priori also concerns children. This was not the case with the previous obligation, which was limited to certain districts of Paris, from which children under 11 were exempt. Our apologies for our mistake last night.

: You are making a mistake. Children under 11 are concerned at this stage for Paris. Reread the prefecture text.

: No decision has been taken about the organization of the arrival of the Tour de France, also specifies Anne Souyris on franceinfo. But the deputy mayor reminds that gatherings of more than 5,000 people are prohibited, and that no derogation is possible in the red zone, of which Paris is part.

: “For young people who put on a mask on a bicycle, it has no impact, it is safe, but someone with asthma, someone old, someone who has heart problems, with a mask on a bike, that can cause problems, hence the fact of telling yourself that maybe that is not the solution for them to find themselves in the metro. “

Anne Hidalgo’s deputy, on franceinfo, reiterated her disagreement with the extension to cyclists of this obligation to wear a mask. “We will discuss again with the prefect”, she said.

: Anne Souyris, deputy in charge of health at the town hall of Paris, details on franceinfo the conditions of the obligation to wear a mask which comes into force at 8 a.m. in Paris: it will be impossible to remove your mask to smoke a cigarette, or to eat a sandwich. But possible to “have a picnic in a park, from the moment you sit down and eat your picnic, on condition that you immediately put on your mask as soon as you get up”.

: Opposite, Joe Biden announced that he would resume his campaign trips in the key states of the election. After being confined to his home for over two months in the spring, he limited his outings to his state of Delaware and neighboring Pennsylvania out of caution about the virus, which drew him taunts from Donald Trump.

: The holding of this speech in front of a large audience, seated but not masked, also marks a contrast to the choice of his rival Joe Biden, who was alone for his speech broadcast live, and the Democrats, many of whom spoke during of their agreement had even been registered upstream. Last night, Donald Trump again showed his confidence in the imminent end of the coronavirus epidemic: “We will produce a vaccine before the end of the year“, he said.

