What there is to know

Prime Minister Jean Castex is the guest of franceinfo, Monday, October 12, while the Covid-19 pandemic is progressing in France and the agglomerations of Montpellier and Toulouse go into maximum alert zone from Tuesday. Follow the situation in our live.

Toulouse and Montpellier on maximum alert. The prefectures of Haute-Garonne and Hérault announced, Sunday 11th, that the agglomerations of Toulouse and Montpellier had switched to the maximum alert zone during the night from Monday to Tuesday at midnight due to a sharp increase in cases contamination with coronavirus.

Snail operations on the outskirts of several cities. Fairgrounds, circus professionals, coach operators, or even VTC drivers have planned gatherings and snail operations to alert the authorities when they are hard hit by the Covid-19 pandemic. The Federation of Fairgrounds of France calls in particular “the creation of a universal solidarity fund”.