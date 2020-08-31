What there is to know

The holidays are coming to an end for many French people who are returning to work, Monday August 31, 2020. While the obligation to wear the mask in business comes into force on Tuesday September 1, the Minister of Labor, Elisabeth Borne, announced Sunday that the measure can be adjusted according to the sectors of activity and the situations.

“We are going to make an inventory with the social partners” the “activities which, by nature, are hardly compatible with wearing a mask” and “we will look at the answers we can provide”, said Elisabeth Borne on BFMTV.

The High Council for Public Health (HCSP) recommended in a notice published in mid-August to generalize the wearing of masks in all closed and collective work spaces to fight against Covid-19. It is on this recommendation that the government announced on August 18 to make the wearing of a mask compulsory in business at the start of the school year, recalled the minister.

A “Grenelle des professors”. The Minister of Education Jean-Michel Blanquer announced in the Sunday newspaper the launch of a “Teachers’ Grenelle” to revalue the salaries of teachers and their working conditions. “Between now and October, we will discuss the salary increase for 2021, thanks to the additional 400 million euros obtained” by the ministry to increase teachers’ salaries, he explained in an interview with the weekly.

Jean-Luc Mélenchon wants to create “100,000 young jobs”. The leader of La France insoumise Jean-Luc Mélenchon pleaded on Sunday for the creation of “100,000 young jobs paid at minimum wage”, who would assist teachers in order to help post-confinement remedial education and fight against dropping out.

Three quarters of French people in favor of wearing a mask outdoors. Some 76% of French people say they are in favor of the generalization of the wearing of a compulsory mask outdoors in all cities in France, according to an Odoxa-Dentsu Consulting survey for franceinfo and Le Figaro.