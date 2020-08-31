Find here our entire live #CORONAVIRUS

: Covid-19 survivor, Romuald will return to work this week. “I would like to turn a page of this Covid”, he explains to franceinfo. “I was given a second chance at life so I’m taking advantage of it. I revised my priorities.“





: Hello @I am sick. since the end of the state of health emergency, a waiting period has been applied again for any sick leave (3 days in the private sector; 1 day in the public service), as explained on the site Public service. However, there are exceptions for certain territories, such as Guyana and Mayotte, specifies the site. ameli.fr.

: Hello FI, always precise and responsive, can you tell us more about the rule on the days of deficiency in the context of the coronas virus? Thank you

: But to reassure children, parents must not be too worried. “Anxiety is the most contagious disease of childhood”, observes Pierre Delion. Without paying attention, parents can easily spread their fears. If one of the parents is particularly anxious because of the health crisis, the child psychiatrist recommends letting the less stressed one answer the children’s questions. The specialist also advises parents to talk about their possible anxieties linked to the pandemic in order to transform them, to dispel them.

: “We can explain to children that doctors and researchers all over the world are working and knowing more and more about the virus but that until we have a vaccine, we will not be rid of it.”

Reassuring children is the priority. Pediatrician Fabienne Kochert recalls that parents can do it by noting that scientific research is advancing, that adults are looking for solutions. She also invites parents to tell children that“they are not the targets of this virus “, that it is rather adults who are at risk of being seriously ill.

: Experts invite parents to be transparent. Pierre Delion, child psychiatrist and professor emeritus of universities, advises them not to hide “that they are in uncertainty” as to the development of the situation. According to him, while obviously adapting the words to the age of the children, the latter “can fully understand the concept of uncertainty”, the fact that “we are facing something totally new” and “that what we thought at the beginning has changed a lot”.

: “We must answer the child’s questions and not go beyond.”

Claudine Nemausat, school doctor, recommends that parents answer the questions and not introduce questions that are missing from their thinking because this could generate new fears.

: This year, the start of the school year is unique. The lives of students and staff of the National Education are disrupted with in particular a strict health protocol, and the wearing of the compulsory mask in closed spaces for teachers and students from 11 years old. I have gathered advice from childhood specialists on how to talk to the youngest about this particular return to class.

: Le Parisien / Today in France divides its cover in half. Below, the TV re-entry with interviews with Yann Barthès and Cyril Hanouna. Up, a dossier on vaccines and the tens of thousands of volunteers who participate in tests around the world.

: Hello @who is it Yes, this new decree reduces the list of people who can benefit from the partial activity as of August 31. The following may be kept in partial activity: people with progressive cancer under treatment (excluding hormone therapy), congenital or acquired immunosuppression, as well as people aged 65 or over with diabetes associated with obesity or complications micro or macrovascular. Finally, people on dialysis or with severe chronic renal failure are also concerned (see the full list here.)

: Could you recall who are the vulnerable people? thank you

: The United States is approaching the threshold of 6 million coronavirus infections this morning. In addition, 183,034 people have died in the country, the most affected by the pandemic.

: Let’s start right away with a point on the news:

A dozen TGVs have been blocked between Dax and Bordeaux since yesterday due to a series of breakdowns linked to the power supply. Thousands of travelers are affected and some have still not arrived at their destination.

• A decree published yesterday morning in the Official Journal reduces the list of people who can still benefit from the partial activity, from today. Except in Mayotte and Guyana, employees sharing the home of a “vulnerable person” are now excluded from the system.

• France recorded 5,413 additional cases of Covid-19 (-40) yesterday and four deaths in 24 hours, indicates Public Health France. The number of people hospitalized has changed little, with five additional patients (4,535).

A French army officer was indicted and imprisoned for “delivery of information” to Russia, learned franceinfo from a judicial source, confirming information from Europe 1.

Olympique Lyonnais won their fifth straight Women’s Champions League against Wolfsburg (3-1), the seventh in their history.