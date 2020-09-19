What there is to know

The Covid-19 epidemic, in full resurgence in Europe, is forcing the public authorities to impose restrictive measures unprecedented since last spring. Germany recorded, Saturday September 19, its highest daily number of new coronavirus cases since April, with 2,297 new infections. In France, on Friday, 13,215 new cases were detected in 24 hours, a new record since the launch of large-scale tests in the country.

The Heritage Days partly canceled. Due to the worsening health situation, more than 1,500 Heritage Days events had to be canceled in 400 places. The Bouches-du-Rhône, Guadeloupe, the Lille metropolis, Nice, Bordeaux, Saint-Etienne, Firminy, Ajaccio, Maubeuge, Dunkirk, Boulogne have given up opening their monuments. In Paris, the Elysee Palace will open its doors to the public this weekend but to an audience reduced to 2,500 people per day, almost three times less than last year.

New restrictions in the UK. In several localities in the north-east of England, since Friday, Gathering between members of different households is prohibited, and a curfew is applied from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. in places of entertainment. Dthey millions of inhabitants are affected by these measures.

Drastic measures in the region of Madrid. Epicenter of the epidemic in Spain, the Madrid region imposes drastic restrictions from Monday. Some 858,000 people, or 13% of the population of the capital, living in disadvantaged southern neighborhoods, will only be able to leave their neighborhood for basic reasons such as working, going to the doctor or bringing children to school. .