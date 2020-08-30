What there is to know

The Covid-19 pandemic is not weakening. India announced Sunday, August 30, that it had identified 78,761 new cases of coronavirus in 24 hours, a new world record. According to data compiled by AFP, the previous record was set on July 17 by the United States, which then recorded 77,638 new contaminations. Follow the situation in our live.

New record of confirmed cases in twenty-four hours in India. The country announced on Sunday to count 78,761 new cases of contamination with the new coronavirus in one day. This record was announced the day after a further easing of restrictions in force since March to fight the epidemic. India is officially the third country with the most cases of coronavirus, after the United States and Brazil, with 3.5 million people who have contracted the disease there.

In France, 5,453 new cases of infection in 24 hours. “The dynamic growth of transmission is very worrying”, estimated Public Health France, Saturday. The agency highlights the rise in the number of cases among people with symptoms, who now represent more than half of confirmed cases. However, it does not translate for the moment into an increase in load for hospitals: 4,530 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalized on Saturday, a figure down from the total of 4,535 recorded the day before.

In Germany, “unacceptable” slippages during the “anticorona” demonstration in Berlin. The German Minister of the Interior condemned the slippages that occurred in the German capital during a demonstration against the restrictions linked to the pandemic, with 300 arrests. See in particular “extremists and troublemakers” attempt to forcibly enter the Reichstag building, seat of the Chamber of Deputies and “symbolic center of our democracy” is “unacceptable”, judged Horst Seehofer in the columns of the German daily Bild.