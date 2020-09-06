Find here our entire live #CORONAVIRUS

: @Roland According to the website Faire Face, this type of mask is washable 20 to 60 times, anti-fog (which is very important!) and several brands have been approved. Jean Castex wore one during a summer meeting of the National Advisory Council for People with Disabilities.

: A question about the transparent mask. What material is it made of? Does it let air pass like the fabric mask?

: National Education has just ordered several hundred thousand transparent masks for nursery school teachers, reveals franceinfo. These masks which allow communication while protecting from Covid should become widespread, if manufacturers manage to keep up with the necessary production rate. More details in our article.

: @Skeptical The canteens are one of the sticking points of the health protocol. If physical distancing is complicated in the premises, establishments try to serve students by level to limit the stirring, and to bring them plates to the table rather than serving them in a buffet.

: Bjr Fi, what are the texts that govern the measures currently in force for high school canteens. I am surprised by what my son tells me: no physical distancing 250 students just with the windows open.

: @ Xavier2A Normally, the passage of a department in red does not imply any movement restrictions or local re-containment … but giving you a definitive answer by October 18 on the epidemic situation of the country seems very risky to me.

: In Corsica, I have to get married on October 18, and bring in witnesses from the continent, in total we would be around forty people. Will this be possible given that we have just passed into the red zone? Thank you

: @Jacques 76 You are doing well, we have just devoted an article to the question! Basically, this gives the prefect enhanced powers to fight against the spread of the virus (close restaurants earlier, impose the wearing of masks, no more exceptions to the rule of 5,000 people maximum for an event …). .

: Hello Mr Godon sorry I’m jumping on you, the Seine Maritime turns red, that means what for the inhabitants …

: A little rushed, but whatever, here is the first point on the news of the day.

Several people were stabbed last night in Birmingham. The police speak of a “major incident” but do not confirm the number of victims or the leads on a possible mobile. Follow our live.

Seven new departments, including the North, Bas-Rhin and Seine-Maritime, join the red list of areas of active circulation of the virus. This gives the prefects broader powers to fight against the spread of the virus.

Two French soldiers died in operation in Mali, in the explosion of an explosive device on the passage of their vehicle, announced the Elysee.

Another very promising Pyrenean stage in the Tour de France today between Pau and Laruns. After the blow of bamboo of Thibaut Pinot, the French hopes rest on Romain Bardet and Guillaume Martin.

A French team at a small trot won its back-to-school match in the Nations League in Sweden (1-0) on a personal feat of Kylian Mbappé.

: @Barrier gestures It is done each time here, and the different people who follow one another live during the week, for example, use three different stations. Our workstations are separated by plexiglass walls, and we sit in staggered rows, so that the colleague opposite, even masked, sends any miasma into the void.