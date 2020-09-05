What there is to know

The million. Russia reported 5,205 new cases of Covid-19 contamination on Friday, September 4, bringing the number of cases to 1.02 million, the fourth total globally. Russian authorities report 110 new deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 17,759. India, it has become, after the United States (more than 6.3 million) and Brazil ( 4.1 million), the third country in the world to cross the four million coronavirus case mark and has 1,023,179 infections.

Oliver Véran hopes for a vaccine “at the latest in the spring”. In an interview with BFMTV, the Minister of Health spoke of the race for the vaccine against the coronavirus. The studies “are moving fast and they are moving well”, indicates Olivier Véran, and “always hope for the end of the year good news, at the latest in the spring “, he tables.“The day when we will offer the French to be vaccinated against the coronavirus, it is that the vaccine will be effective and safe”, he said.

Solutions for parents very soon. The Minister Delegate to the Minister of Ecological Transition, in charge of Housing, Emmanuelle Wargon, assured Saturday on franceinfo that“a quick fix” will be found in “A few days” for parents who can no longer put their children to school after the closure of classes where cases of coronavirus have been detected.

Bars and restaurants closed in Lille this weekend. On the eve of the “merchants’ clearance sale” which will be held on Saturday 5 and Sunday 6 September to replace the traditional Lille clearance sale, the prefect of the North has announced that all establishments selling alcohol will have to close at midnight on Saturday evening.