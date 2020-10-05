Find here our entire live #CORONAVIRUS

: This outing in the car of the American president aroused strong criticism, in particular related to the risk for the Secret Service agents accompanying him. “Everyone in the vehicle during this completely unnecessary presidential outing must be quarantined for 14 days”, said James Phillips of the George Washington University Department of Medicine. They can get sick. They can die. For political theater. “

: Donald Trump wants to show he is doing well. The US president briefly greeted supporters from his car outside the hospital yesterday. He had previously posted on his Twitter account a video in which he warned that he was reserving a “‘little surprise to the great patriots who have been waiting in the streets for a long time with’ Trump ‘flags”.

: Hello @Jjtm We do not know yet. They had remained open for sports activities for minors in Paris and in the inner suburbs. The mayor of the capital, Anne Hidalgo, and the prefect of police, Didier Lallement, will hold a press conference at 11:30 am to detail the new restriction measures related to the passage in the maximum alert zone.

: Hello, do the gyms have to close as well?

: If sales of beauty products have fallen by 25%, those of hygiene products have doubled thanks to the health crisis.

: Cosmetics sales fell sharply in France in the first half of the year due to the pandemic, according to a study by Asterès firm, carried out on behalf of the Federation of Beauty Companies, published today.

: Marcel Bénézet, the president of the cafes, bars and brasseries branch of the national group of independent hotel and restaurant workers was the guest of franceinfo last night. “It’s a great sadness, did he react to the closing of bars in Paris and in the inner suburbs, it’s going to be an economic disaster. “

: Release puts in the front page the “reassurance”, these scientists whom the virus no longer worries while France is confronted with a second wave. Coué method or unconsciousness ?, asks the newspaper.

: New Zealand has “beat the virus again”. This was announced by New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. Auckland’s 1.5 million residents had been confined again for three weeks. The restrictions will be able to be lifted.

: The Minister of Culture, Roselyne Bachelot, is considered a “contact case” and will consequently observe a period of isolation of seven days at her home, her entourage announced to AFP last night. The minister shared a meal on Friday evening with a person “diagnosed on Sunday Covid positive”.

: Donald Trump briefly greeted his supporters from his car outside the hospital last night. An exit too risky for the other occupants of the vehicle, according to medical experts, on the eve of a possible return of the American president to the White House.

Placed on maximum alert, Paris and its inner suburbs will experience new restrictive measures, including the closure of bars. The mayor PS Anne Hidalgo and the prefect of police Didier Lallement will hold a press conference at 11:30 am to detail these measures.

The body of a man was found in his submerged car in Saint-Martin-Vésubie (Alpes-Maritimes), bringing to at least four the number of deaths caused by the deadly weather in the Alpes-Maritimes and the north of the Italy.

• Which Nobel Prize for Medicine for 2020, the year of one of the worst pandemics in a century? The award announced at 11:30 am in Stockholm opens a Nobel season full of suspense, from literature to peace.

• The New Caledonia has chosen once again to remain in the French fold, despite an increase in the vote in favor of independence, during a second self-determination referendum marked by an unprecedented mobilization.