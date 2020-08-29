What there is to know

As the Covid-19 epidemic progresses “exponential” in France, a new demonstration against health measures linked to the pandemic is authorized in Berlin, the German capital, on Saturday, August 29. Several thousand police officers are expected to be deployed as authorities fear overflows. Follow the situation in our live.

More than 7,300 cases in 24 hours in France. “In mainland France, the dynamics of the epidemic’s progression are exponential”, warned the Directorate General of Health and Public Health France alert in their daily update on Friday. The Hexagon recorded 7,379 additional confirmed cases of contamination by the new coronavirus in 24 hours. This figure marks an increase of almost 21% after the 6,111 new cases announced Thursday.

New demonstration in Berlin against sanitary measures. A German regional court gave the green light on Saturday for a mass demonstration scheduled for the day in Berlin to protest against the restrictions imposed in the face of the coronavirus epidemic. The city had initially banned this demonstration because, in early August, during a similar mobilization, the participants had not worn a mask and did not respect social distancing.

Some 1,500 new cases of contamination in Germany. The number of confirmed cases of contamination with the novel coronavirus in Germany rose by 1,479 to 240,986, according to data provided on Saturday by the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases. This daily report has evolved around 1,500 new cases since Wednesday in Germany.

Canada keeps its borders closed until September 30. The Canadian government announced it on Friday. However, some Americans are allowed to cross the country’s borders. As of March, travelers arriving in Canada, whether Canadian or not, have been subject to a mandatory 14-day quarantine. Foreign nationals who show symptoms of Covid-19 are barred from entering Canada.