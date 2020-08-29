Find here our entire live #CORONAVIRUS

: The authors note that the studies which detect a positive effect of hydroxychloroquine on the health of patients are also those which have the most methodological flaws. All the explanations are to be read in our article.

: The conclusion of this meta-analysis is final: the studies published to date show that hydroxychloroquine has no significant effect on the mortality of hospitalized patients suffering from Covid-19. The drug does not increase the risk of death, but it does not reduce it either.

: Has a drug ever so much unleashed passions? Since the start of the Covid-19 epidemic, the debate has raged around hydroxychloroquine. Effective or not? Studies follow one another and sometimes contradict each other. Researchers carried out an analysis of all the published work. Here are their conclusions.





(NEIGHBOR / PHANIE / AFP)



: The exclusion of a team from the Tour de France will be pronounced if two of its members, including management, are positive for Covid-19, said the director of the Tour. The International Cycling Union (UCI) proposed on Friday that such an exclusion would only occur if two of the eight riders were positive. “We are left with two cases out of 30 people from the same team over a period of seven days”, said Christian Prudhomme, adding that the decision “had been taken by the interministerial crisis unit”.

: Here is a first point on the news of this Saturday:

#TDF High start for the Tour de France! The Grande Boucle starts from Nice this afternoon, in very specific conditions due to the Covid-19 epidemic. Less crowds, atypical route, drastic health rules … here’s why this 107th edition will be different from the previous ones.

“The dynamics of the epidemic’s progression are exponential”, warns the general directorate of health. In 24 hours, 7,379 new cases of Covid-19 infection were identified in France, according to figures communicated last night, against 6,111 yesterday.

• The American actor Chadwick boseman, star of planetary success Black panther, died at age 43, after a four-year battle with colon cancer he had never spoken about publicly. “He died at home, surrounded by his wife and family,” according to a statement from his relatives.

After their unexpected epic in the Champions League, Olympique Lyonnais got off to a good start in Ligue 1. For their first match, OL crushed Dijon (4-1). Continuation of this 2nd day this Saturday with Rennes-Montpellier and Strasbourg-Nice.