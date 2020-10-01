What there is to know

Will there be additional measures in large cities? Prime Minister Jean Castex is due to meet, Thursday, October 1, with the mayors of Paris, Lille, Lyon, Grenoble and Toulouse. He must address the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic and work with them “to the most appropriate and effective measures possible to local health, economic and social situations”Matignon told Reuters.

Vote in the National Assembly on health measures. MEPs are due to vote on Thursday on the health measures put in place by the government for the coming months, from restaurant closures to travel restrictions.

More than 1,200 patients in intensive care in France. Among them, 135 have been in the last 24 hours, according to figures from Public Health France published Wednesday evening. A figure well below the levels reached during the peak of the epidemic, with 7,000 patients in intensive care in early April, but which is progressing rapidly (there were 500 serious cases in intensive care in early September).

Almost all of France placed in a risk zone by Germany. LThe Robert Koch Institute for Infectious Diseases (RKI) declared the whole of France at risk Wednesday evening, with the exception of the Grand-Est region, due to the high number of contaminations.

Transmission of virus “out of control” in UK. “Things are going in the wrong direction”, warned the government’s science adviser at a press conference in Downing Street. The infection rate continues to increase and is “not under control at the moment”, did he declare.