What there is to know

More than 4 million people infected. India became, Monday, September 7, the second country in the world with the most cases of Covid-19, after the United States, its toll having exceeded that of Brazil, according to figures compiled by AFP from official data. We ydhas counted 4.2 million infections since the start of the pandemic, according to the Indian Ministry of Health, against 4.12 million in Brazil and 6.25 million in the United States. Follow our live.

Wearing a mask is “justified”. The Council of State largely ratifies decrees imposing the general wearing of masks in Strasbourg and Lyon. The summary judge, referred to by the Minister of Health, considers that it is “justified that the wearing of the mask is imposed in sufficiently large perimeters to encompass in a coherent way the zones at the risk”, while asking the Prefect of Bas-Rhin to limit this obligation in certain less dense municipalities.

Seven additional departments in the red zone. Corse-du-Sud, Haute-Corse, Côte-d’Or, Nord, Bas-Rhin, Seine-Maritime and Reunion have been classified as an active circulation zone of the virus. In these areas, the prefects will now be able to “limit or prohibit certain gatherings, trips or even the opening hours of bars and restaurants”.

Games “with or without” coronavirus. The Tokyo Olympics, postponed to 2021, will take place next year, regardless of the Covid-19 pandemic, John Coates, IOC vice-president, announced Monday, September 7. In a telephone interview with AFP, the president of the IOC Olympic coordination committee for the 2020 Olympics, affirmed that the Tokyo Games will take place “with or without” coronavirus and “will start on July 23 of next year”.