Veolia has unveiled an improved offer to buy from Engie its 29.9% stake in its competitor Suez, now offering 18 euros per share, or nearly 3.4 billion, against 2.9 billion previously, and indicated that it was seeking a compromise .

• Invectives, taunts, personal attacks: the first debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden last night offered a particularly chaotic spectacle 35 days before an American presidential election under high tension. Here is what to remember from this confrontation.

• The Secours populaire recorded an explosion in requests for food aid during confinement, where nearly one in two applicants was a newcomer, an outbreak of poverty unprecedented since World War II according to the association.

• Neymar risks big: the Parisian superstar and the Marseille defender Alvaro Gonzalez, accused of having exchanged homophobic or racist remarks during the PSG-OM of September 13, go to the disciplinary committee of the League at 5 p.m., with perhaps heavy penalties in sight.

: “Today we can talk about social violence, human unworthiness, and I believe the worst is happening, unfortunately.”

The Secours populaire recorded an explosion in requests for food aid during confinement, where nearly one in two applicants was a newcomer, according to its latest barometer published this morning. In Grigny, in Essonne, “There has been an acceleration of social vulnerabilities and vulnerabilities. All the signs are alarming”, worries Mayor Philippe Rio at the microphone of franceinfo.

: Africa has been relatively spared from the coronavirus pandemic and the number of infections on the continent has been declining in the past two months. How to explain this particularity? The World Health Organization has looked into the subject, and evokes several possible explanations, such as the population structure or the lifestyle more focused on the outside of some Africans.

: It is a first place which sows the disorder these last days among the teachers. In its latest weekly bulletin, Public Health France announces that it is now in schools and universities that there are the most outbreaks of contamination under investigation, in front of companies or health establishments. “It is a source of concern, indicates on franceinfo Guislaine David, from SNUipp FSU, the primary union, but it is not a source of astonishment. It has been several weeks since it has been said that the virus does not stop at the school door and that there are many contaminations in the school, as we no longer close classes. “

: Is the circulation of the coronavirus at school stabilized? In an interview with Figaro, the Minister of Education Jean-Michel Blanquer affirms that “school is not the nest of the virus”. “The cases are fairly stable, with just over 1,000 per day since the beginning of September, out of 12.6 million students and 880,000 teachers, a very low proportion”, he explains.

: “What we are asking is that businesses closed administratively or economically be compensated. We are working with Bercy to improve measures. But that is not enough, because it also has an impact for the entire economy. “

The president of Medef evokes on franceinfo the compensation promised to bars and restaurants forced to lower the curtain to fight against the resumption of the epidemic.

: Guest of the “4 Vérités” of France 2 this morning, Aurore Bergé returned to the measures taken locally concerning bars and restaurants to fight against the resumption of the coronavirus pandemic. “Among elected officials opposed to the measure, there may be demagoguery. These are the same elected officials who would reproach us in three weeks for not having taken these decisions”, estimates the deputy president of the LREM group to the Assembly.

: The European Commission has already reserved 225 million doses of CureVac’s potential Covid-19 vaccine. This is the fourth such agreement reached by the EU with laboratories.

: The race to develop a vaccine against Covid-19 continues. The German pharmaceutical company CureVac announced this morning that it had started the second phase clinical trials of its experimental vaccine against the virus. The study will be conducted in Peru and Panama, and will have a total of 690 participants.

: Banned in March due to Covid-19, school trips have been authorized again since the start of the school year. Professionals in the sector, who are meeting with the Minister of the Economy today, however fear a blank year for 2021. Our journalist Steven Gouailler went to meet them.

: Humanity for its part devotes its front page to the issue of poverty. The Secours populaire has indeed recorded an explosion in requests for food aid during confinement, where nearly one in two applicants was a newcomer, according to the association’s latest barometer published this morning.

• We should know more about the future of Suez during the day. Engie brings together a board of directors to study an improved offer from Veolia on its shares in Suez, which expires tonight, unless a new cooling-off period is granted. A crucial step in a soap opera that has been shaking the place of Paris for a month.

Pakistani national accused of seriously injuring two people with a chopper on Friday in Paris, thinking of attacking the satirical weekly Charlie hebdo was indicted and imprisoned for terrorist “assassination attempts”.

• More than 800 new Covid-19 patients have been placed in intensive care in a week, including 165 over the last 24 hours, according to figures from Public Health France published last night.