: Renaud Muselier, president of the South region, says to himself “very surprised” on franceinfo “that the president of the scientific council speaks wrongly and through”. Jean-François Delfraissy said yesterday that the government would “having to make difficult decisions”.

: According to the first extracts from the new book by journalist Bob Woodward, Donald Trump has admitted to having minimized the severity of the Covid-19 epidemic so as not to “cause panic”. The Democratic camp is frightened and speaks of treason. More details in our article.





: The association of HRDs of large communities calls on the government to suspend again “the withdrawal day” public officials, temporarily removed during confinement and then reinstated since July 11 with the end of the state of health emergency.

: Hello, it’s been 6 days now that I did the PCR test after my husband tested positive. this is what the laboratory replied to me this morning when I asked it if my results were available (my test was done last Friday) – is this normal? the test finally has no value any more 6 days later, what is the point of paying for this kind of service? we should not monitor the laboratories, if they do not have the capacity to do so many tests when they admit it rather than continue to test when they are not able to do the tests.

: Hello FI and thank you for your work! I see a lot of testimonials going on about wait times for PCR tests. I just wanted to remind that liberal nurses are authorized to perform the tests (provided it is prescribed). I find that we are left out a lot. It’s a shame, we’re here too.

: There are places where screening works very well: in my case, a sample was taken from a parking lot in Cyreste (13) on Saturday morning after a one hour wait, everyone was wearing a mask. Result (negative) received by email Sunday afternoon. Effective!

: In the comments, you also tell us about positive experiences with PCR tests. But @ Axelle75also shares his exasperation at the waiting time that is too long to obtain results.

Emergency, mess, “mille-feuille” of indicators … We take you behind the scenes of very strategic data on Covid-19.

“I am in post-trauma, I will stay there all my life.” At the helm, the survivors of the Charlie hebdo recounted their scars yesterday.

Unpleasant, too sensitive, long to analyze … We explain why PCR tests are so criticized.

Our slide show on the fires in the United States which plunge California into an apocalyptic atmosphere.

: The government has finally decided to allow parents to remain in partial activity compensated in the event of the closure of classes to look after children. he “would have been better if we already knew about this device in September, it would have allowed to start the year in a more serene way”, reacts on franceinfo the Peep, second federation of associations of parents of pupils.

: The president also gave a hollow reply to Jean-François Delfraissy, for whom the government will have to “make difficult decisions”. “The scientific council is in its role, which is technical”, believes the president, and it is up to the leaders, “democratically elected”, of “to take decisions” in “trying to be as transparent and clear as possible”.

: Emmanuel Macron indicates that the government will announce tomorrow, at the end of the defense council devoted to Covid-19, decisions allowing “give visibility over the coming weeks”.

#PROCES_ATTENTATS A new emotional day opened before the special assize court of the Paris court, on the seventh day of the trial of the January 2015 attacks. The court is hearing today the relatives of the victims of the killing of Charlie hebdo. Follow our live.

Emmanuel Macron spoke from Ajaccio. On the eve of a new Defense Council, he said the government’s decisions in the face of the resurgence of the epidemic will not depend only on scientific considerations, adding that it is not necessary “don’t panic.”



#CORONAVIRUSThe long-term partial activity scheme at 84% of net salary will be maintained“until next summer”, announced the Minister of Labor Elisabeth Borne on BFM Business.

After two flat stages, the Tour de France 2020 now offers a more rugged route. Franceinfo tells you everything you need to know of the 12th stage between Chauvigny (Vienne) and Sarran (Corrèze). Follow the step live.

: “What we must do is to adapt to the evolution of the virus, to try to slow down as much as possible and to stop its circulation, with barrier gestures, with the organization of social life that we have to adapt. ”

From Ajaccio, Emmanuel Macron returned to the question of possible new measures to be taken to fight against the spread of the epidemic. A Defense Council will be held on this subject tomorrow.

: Around Douai, the labs are saturated: one week to have an appointment to do the test and 15 days later to get the result … which is to say that those who take the test are negative. Enough to wonder about the positive case numbers and the tactics of testing anyone!

: In Toulouse, the labs no longer do PCR tests. You have to go to the “drives” which are not (ie there is a car park to park nearby) where 300 people line up when they open. Being in contact, how can you get tested without risking catching the virus in a queue where wearing a mask is very random? We’re going into the wall …

: I just declared a cold. As the symptoms are close to Covid-19, my doctor prescribed a test for me. Except that in Grenoble (as in many cities), it is impossible, the labs do not even answer the phone. Yesterday after trying for hours, I finally had someone who offered me an appointment for … September 29! Result, I am at home waiting for it to pass. But in concrete terms, how quickly can I return to work? The government gives us protocols but they are impossible to follow.

: This morning, in the comments, you continue to tell us about your misadventures concerning the Covid-19 screening tests. Here are some of your testimonials.

: Five positive cases for Covid-19 have been identified in four different classes at Saint-Vincent high school in Senlis. The prefecture of Oise is closing the establishment as of today, tells us France 3 Hauts-de-France.

: England to ban gatherings of more than six people, including at home. Is France considering doing the same? For Bruno Lina, member of the Scientific Council, “This is one of the things that is on the table. There is no magic number, but it is clear that when you have a group of 70 people, you are ten times more likely to meet someone who is sick only if we have a group of seven.” He was speaking at the microphone of franceinfo.

: The Cergy administrative court ruled that the order taken by the Hauts-de-Seine prefecture making the wearing of a mask compulsory was illegal. According to our colleagues from France Blue , the judge considers that it is necessary to delimit areas. A new decree will therefore be taken, with new demarcated areas.

: This year, many young skiers will be deprived of a snow class. The reason: the health crisis, which leads to cancellations. On franceinfo, the president of the association of mayors of Haute-Savoie, Nicolas Rubin, is worried about the consequences on the local economy in its regions where employment also depends on the winter season.

68% of vertebrate animals have disappeared since 1970, according to the WWF Living Planet report. According to the organization, the situation is due to the conversion of land for the benefit of agriculture and food, the overexploitation of resources, pollution or even global warming. Here is our article.

SNCF wants to hire 7,000 young people on a work-study basis this year, announces its president Jean-Pierre Farandou, guest of franceinfo.

#PROCES_ATTENTATS The days of yesterday and the day before were devoted to the testimonies of people who experienced the attack on Charlie hebdo, especially those who survived while on the premises. Read our story from the hearing.