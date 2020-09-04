Find here our entire live #CORONAVIRUS

: Meeting since Monday in Clairefontaine for the next two matches of the France team, the Blues find themselves in a very strict health bubble with the aim of avoiding any contamination with Covid-19. An unprecedented gathering for these players accustomed to the good atmosphere of the Château de Clairefontaine and who will undergo a new stage of this very strict protocol with the trip to Sweden which begins today. More details at our friends from francetv sport.

: Former Italian head of government Silvio Berlusconi, recently tested positive for Covid-19, was hospitalized at San Raffaele hospital in Milan last night “as a precaution” but his “clinical setting does not give cause for concern”, indicates this morning a press release from his entourage.

: Small correction on the announcement of the number of establishments closed due to the coronavirus. On Europe 1, Jean-Michel Blanquer had declared that 12 closed structures are located in metropolitan France and “About 10 in Reunion”. However, it is the reverse. There are 10 closures in mainland France and 12 in Reunion Island out of a total of 60,000 schools, the Ministry of Education then said.

: “The priority is that in each of the situations there can be childcare solutions so that the parents can continue to go to work.”

Twenty-two establishments as well as a hundred classes are closed due to the presence of cases of Covid. Guest on franceinfo, Elisabeth Borne assured that the objective is “really to find solutions so that parents can continue to go to work with a childcare system “.

: On Europe 1, Jean-Michel Blanquer recalled the rule for the closure of a school: “If there are more than three cases of Covid, most of the time that triggers the closure of the structure.”

A “hundred of classes” and 22 schools are currently closed in France, announced the Minister of Education Jean-Michel Blanquer.

• Epidemiological data show that children are less often and less severely affected by the coronavirus than adults. But the reason for this difference remains unknown. Here is an article that lists what we know and what we still do not know about the disease in children.

• Emmanuel Macron is traveling to the Pantheon this morning in Paris to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the Third Republic. The President of the Republic will make a speech there “of conquest and of combat” which will be to follow on our site from 10 am. Follow our live.

• The second day of the trial of the attacks in January 2015 in Paris was held yesterday. With a question at the center of the debate: the wearing of a mask during hearings. The third day of this river trial will again be devoted to the personality of the accused. Follow our live.

: New Zealand recorded its first coronavirus-related death in more than three months, the health ministry said on Friday. The victim, who died in a hospital on Friday, was “a man in his fifties who was part of the epidemic outbreak that appeared in August in Auckland”, according to a statement from the ministry which, since May 24, had not reported any death attributed to the disease.

: Among these 22 establishments, 10 are located in metropolitan France and “Around 12 in Reunion Island”. “A hundred classes” is also affected by these closures, said the Minister of Education on Europe 1.

: Twenty-two schools in France are closed due to the presence of cases of Covid-19, announces the Minister of Education Jean-Michel Blanquer.

: The goalkeeper of the France and Olympique de Marseille team, Steve Mandanda, has tested positive for Covid-19 twice during the Blues rally in Clairefontaine. He will leave the group today, said the French team, two days before the League of Nations match in Sweden. More details at our friends from francetv sport.

: Among the three new cases of coronavirus at PSG, there is Marquinhos. The information was directly confirmed by his wife Carol Cabrino on her Instagram account. “We are fine”, she reassured. It also indicates that it is “possible” that the couple’s two children are also infected, “but everything is fine”. According to the newspaper The team, who announced the presence of these three new cases, goalkeeper Keylor Navas and striker Mauro Icardi are the other infected players.

: In Saint-Didier-au-Mont-d’Or (Rhône), near Lyon, families are worried after the closure of a Catholic school due to a case of coronavirus among teachers. The 294 children thus returned to home schooling and their parents.. The other school in the city is also overcome by anguish because “everyone crosses paths”, as explained in this report.

: Faced with the explosion in the number of cases of coronavirus, the Israeli authorities announced, yesterday evening, the confinement of 30 localities from Monday. “We have decided (…) to act immediately to block the increase in morbidity”, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a short video, calling the progress “dramatic”.

• The government has detailed its 100 billion euro plan to revive the economy. It is structured around three components: support for businesses, ecological transition and social and territorial cohesion. Find out how these 100 billion are distributed in our infographic.

• Complicated vacation return for PSG players. Three new ones from Covid-19 were reported in the team, bringing the number of infected players to six.

• #MACRON Emmanuel Macron is traveling to the Pantheon this morning in Paris to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the Third Republic. The President of the Republic will make a speech there which will be followed on our site from 10 am.

• The second day of the trial of the attacks in January 2015 in Paris was held yesterday. With a question at the center of the debate: the wearing of a mask during hearings.