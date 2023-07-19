FromCaroline Schaefer close

The Mediterranean heat bubble continues. Weather experts expect maximum values ​​of up to 45 degrees. Read here how temperatures are developing in Germany.

Munich – According to a meteorologist, after the great heat and sometimes violent thunderstorms in Germany, the “summer of well-being” is now following. Not much has changed in the forecast. The summer this year is considered the warmest since 1881, weather expert Dominik Jung von reported weather.net. However, the temperatures will remain pleasant in the coming days.

According to the German Weather Service (DWD), there should be occasional rain and brief thunderstorms, but otherwise it will remain dry in large parts of the country. This was also confirmed by meteorologist Jung – there is no widespread rain for the time being. According to the information, between 25 and 30 degrees are expected in Germany. In the southwest, temperatures could climb to 32 to 33 degrees locally, while in the north it is significantly cooler at 17 to 20 degrees.

A tourist cools off in a fountain in Spain. People in southern Europe are groaning under the current heat wave. © Eduardo Briones/dpa

Weather in Germany rather dry – heat is gathering in southern Europe

For the time being, the weather expert is not afraid of tropical nights. At night the values ​​would be well below 20 degrees. But the ground is particularly dry at a depth of around 25 centimeters, especially in the center and south of the country, and in places in the north too, it said.

Tornadoes, desert storms, cyclones: 10 weather phenomena you should know Tornadoes, desert storms, cyclones: 10 weather phenomena you should know See also Government bloc wins Japanese parliament election

The heat bubble around the Mediterranean is currently lingering. “There are peak values ​​of 40 to 45 degrees. There is extreme heat from Spain to Greece,” explained Jung. In view of this, the highest alert level applies in southern Europe. On Tuesday (July 18), 44 degrees were measured in the German holiday stronghold of Mallorca, the digital newspaper reported Ok Diario. In Italy, many hospitals are already under pressure from the temperatures, the Italian daily reported La Republica.

Heat bubble over southern Europe: “Direct consequence of ongoing climate change”

Forest fires are currently engulfing the greater Athens area given the persistent heat and drought in Greece. “This alarming trend is a direct consequence of ongoing climate change, which is driving global warming,” said weather expert Jung. “The seawater in the Mediterranean Sea is heating up rapidly because, as a large basin, it efficiently stores thermal energy. The increased temperatures can have serious consequences for marine biodiversity.” Studies show that climate change is also becoming increasingly dangerous for humans.

The worrying heat wave in southern Europe is not initially reflected in Germany. If it gets significantly hotter again, you can survive the heat with a few tips. According to Jung, this is how the temperatures will continue in the coming days:

Day maximum values Wednesday (July 19) 19 to 30 degrees Thursday (July 20) 19 to 28 degrees Friday (July 21) 20 to 29 degrees Saturday (July 22nd) 22 to 30 degrees Sunday (July 23) 23 to 33 degrees Monday (July 24) 22 to 30 degrees

Weather expert Jung also dares to make a small forecast until the beginning of August. In northern Germany, the values ​​should be 20 to 25 degrees, there could be occasional rain showers. In the west of the country, on the other hand, it will remain dry. Temperatures could drop a bit. Here “looks like a cool start to August”. It could be similar in the east and south as well. However, it is not yet possible to make a forecast with certainty, stressed Jung. (cheese)

List of rubrics: © Eduardo Briones/dpa