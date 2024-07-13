The League rises and reaches Forza Italia

In the direct challenge between Giorgia Meloni and Elly Schlein, after the European elections and those in France, the Prime Minister clearly wins. According to the survey carried out for Affaritaliani.it According to Roberto Baldassari, general director of Lab21.01, Meloni triumphs with 61.3% of the votes compared to 38.7% for the secretary of the Democratic Party.

58.4% of Brothers of Italy voters are against supporting Ursula von der Leyen’s second term at the helm of the European Commission. Only 41.6% of the prime minister’s voters were in favor.

Between partiesin voting intentions, Brothers of Italy at 28.5%, the League rises and reaches Forza Italia, the PD under 24% and M5S at 10.2%.