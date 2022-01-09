17:59

Another play by Toledo in which Rubén entered and that Athuman clears for a corner. Min. 28 ‘

17:58

Diego goes into the area with the ball, but Athuman hits the cut and deflects the ball to a corner. Min. 26 ‘

17:55

A dangerous move by Real Murcia with a long shot that Dos Santos deflects and ends with Dani García offside before he can finish. Min. 23 ‘

17:53

Another distant shot from Toledo, Cedric tries to surprise Serna, but the ball goes over the red goal. Min. 22 ‘

17:52

The game is animated, the rhythm of the meeting increases after the first minutes of scoring.

17:49

Pablo Haro has the first dangerous one for Real Murcia, he goes into the area, but Dos Santos is on top of him before he can take a clear shot. Min. 17 ‘

17:45

Long shot from Chele who tries to surprise Serna, but leaves. Min. 14 ‘

17:44

Yellow card for Mario Gómez for protesting the foul in favor of Real Murcia.

17:42

First corner for Toledo that Diego crosses and Saura clears. Min. 11 ‘

17:41

Foul on the side of the area for Real Murcia. Alberto López centers and Carrasco sends the ball over the goal with a header. Min. 9 ‘

17:38

First dangerous play for Toledo with a long pass in search of Cedric, who failed to connect with the ball. Min. 7 ‘

17:37

Both teams share possession, mistakes make it difficult for there to be a clear dominator.

17:35

Center of Alberto López, who shoots Dani García from a position without an angle and stops Dos Santos without difficulty. Min. 3 ‘

17:33

First play for CD Toledo that culminates with Diego offside. Min. 2 ‘

17:31

Roll the ball and the game begins.

17:27

CD Toledo is in the penultimate position, with nine points and more than ten of the permanence.

17:26

Real Murcia starts the game in fourth position, if they win, they will keep the place.

17:26

On the Toledo bench: Nico Herrero, Villafañe, Álex Martín, Mamau, Valentín, Víctor and Marcos Martín.

17:23

XI of CD Toledo: Dos Santos, Miguel G., Arturo, Mario G., Chele, Cambil, Rodri, Rubén M., Diego, Esparza and Cedric.

17:21

On the red bench: Gallego, Luis Madrigal, Juan Fernández, Fran García, Boris, Jorge García and Hamza.

17:18

XI of Real Murcia: Serna, Mario Sánchez, Athuman, Armando, Carrasco, Saura, Pablo Haro, Alberto López, Alberto González, Julio Gracia and Dani García.

17:16

Good afternoon and welcome to the live of the 17th day of Group V of 2nd RFEF in the confrontation between CD Toledo and Real Murcia.