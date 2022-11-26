7:50 p.m.

Yellow card for Carles for a tackle in midfield. Min. 92′

19:48

Four minutes of added time.

19:47

Change at CD Castellón, Carlos enters for Cristian. Min. 89′

19:43

Yellow card also for Cristian for the protests. Min. 85′

19:43

Yellow card for Armando for a tackle on De León. Min. 85′

19:42

Corner kick in favor of Castellón that goes straight to Serna’s gloves. Min. 84′

19:41

Double change at Real Murcia, Arnau Ortiz and Santi Jara enter for Zeidane and Julio Gracia. Min. 83′

7:39 p.m.

Goal from CD Castellón. Corner kick centered by Cristian and scored by Óscar Gil. Min. 81′

19:37

Free kick in favor of Real Murcia after a challenge by Óscar Gil on Ganet. Min. 78′

7:35 p.m.

Change in Castellón, Raúl Sánchez leaves and Koné enters. Min. 77′

7:35 p.m.

Yellow card for Íñigo Piña for grabbing Fabrício’s shirt. Min. 77′

19:33

Double change at Real Murcia. Galindo and Carrasco leave for Dani Vega and Armando to enter. Min. 75′

19:32

The locals have it again with a play inside the area that ends up being annulled for offside. Min. 74′

7:30 p.m.

Another corner kick for Castellón. Center hung by Cristian that Fabrício finishes off and who leaves brushing the far post. Min. 72′

19:29

Local domain minutes. Castellón attacks Real Murcia and is locking them in their part of the pitch. Min. 72′

19:28

Ball that Cristian hangs to the red area and that walks through the small area of ​​Real Murcia without finding any attacker. Min. 70′

19:27

Zeidane’s foul on Kochorashvili. Min. 69′

19:27

Serna has to come out with his fists to reject a ball that went into the goal from a corner kick. Min. 69′

19:26

Corner kick for CD Castellón that Carrasco takes off with a header. Min. 68′

19:23

Change also at CD Castellón, Kandoussi leaves and De León enters. Min. 65′

19:23

First change of the game. Pedro León enters for Real Murcia and Loren leaves. Min. 65′

19:22

First yellow card of the match for Kandoussi for a tackle on Ale Galindo. Min. 64′

19:21

The match has stagnated again after the arreones of the two teams. It seems that what the game needs are the first substitutions to break the team in the match.

19:17

Arrival of Castellón through the center of the field, but Cristian loses his balance when he was approaching Miguel Serna’s goal. Min. 60′

19:14

Real Murcia answered with a header from Loren to a cross from Ganet, which was stopped by Alfonso Pastor on the line. Min. 56′

19:13

Castellón has cheered up after hitting the post and is now the team that is most active in attack.

19:12

Castellón had the first goal of the game. Shot down the left flank by Kochorashvili that meets Serna’s right post. The most dangerous play in what we have been meeting. Min. 52′

19:10

The game relaxes and the red team takes control of the game coming from behind and looking for holes in the local defense.

19:07

Beginning of the electric second half with a scheme similar to that of the first half, with the teams playing a vertical game.

19:03

Start the second part.

19:02

The players come out of the changing room tunnel and the second half is about to begin.

18:49

First minutes of the game with a lot of rhythm, where the intensity has been falling as the first half progressed and with few dangerous chances.

18:48

There is no added time, so the end of the first part without goals on the scoreboard.

18:44

Last minutes of the game a little muddy with the ball moving in the center of the field, but without many chances in front of goal.

18:40

Entry on Zeidane on the side of the Castellón area that hangs Pablo Ganet right to Alfonso Pastor. Min. 39′

18:39

Free kick from the three-quarter zone that Cristian hits and sends right into the hands of Serna. Min. 37′

18:37

The corner kick is taken by the Castellón defense. Min. 36′

18:37

Now Ganet tried to do it on the right wing, who after leaving several players managed to get into the area before the local defense sent the ball to a corner. Min. 35′

18:35

Pablo Ganet sends the ball to the side of the goal net, looking for the direct shot from the grana player. Min. 33′

18:34

Lateral foul by Kandoussi on Alberto López. Dangerous move for Murcia. Min. 32′

18:31

Counter-attack by Real Murcia with an arrival from Arnau Solá on the left side, who crosses the ball for Alberto López to finish off, although without danger for Alfonso Pastor. Min. 28′

18:29

Dangerous play for Castellón as an arrival by Kochorashvili who does not find any teammate. Min. 27′

18:27

Castellón is pressing in these last minutes, although they have not yet given Serna an opportunity to prove himself. Min. 25′

18:23

CD Castellón was now looking for the attack on the right wing, but the red defense sent the ball to a throw-in. Min. 22′

18:20

Divided game without a clear dominator, although it seems that Real Murcia is the one that is creating a little more danger.

18:18

Arrival of Castellón on the left wing with a cross from Salva Ruiz that clears the red back without danger. Min. 16′

18:17

Steal by Zeidane who gets a loose shot from the crescent of the area, which the local goalkeeper catches without problems. Min. 15′

18:16

Arnau Solà tried to do it on the left wing, coming from behind with a shot that skimmed Alfonso Pastor’s goal. Min. 13′

18:12

Red counterattack down the left flank, Zeidane took it to perform a cross that ended with a foul in Real Murcia’s attack. Min. 10′

18:09

Another corner, now from the left wing, which ends up coming out from the opposite touchline. Min. 7′