16:24
Pedro Alcalá’s header from a corner kick, which goes away from the rival goal. Min. 8′
16:24
The Efesé seeks to react. The local team wakes up after the first goal and seeks to equalize the score.
4:20 p.m.
Tenerife goal. The visitors take the lead with a goal from Borja Garcés. The player takes advantage of a rebound to score with Escandell on the ground. Min. 4′
4:18 p.m.
First possession for the visiting team.
4:16 p.m.
Start the game.
16:14
Luis Carrión’s men seek, in ninth place, they add 33 points compared to the 27 that the visitors add, in 17th position.
16:11
An Efesé that has gone five games without winning seeks victory against a Tenerife that comes from four draws in a row.
4:10 p.m.
On the visiting bench: Javi Díaz, León, Alexandre, Elady, Javi Alonso, Mo Dauda, A. López, Carlos Ruiz, Larrea, Enric Gallego, Mellot and Teto.
4:10 p.m.
The XI of CD Tenerife: Juan Soriano, Aitor Buñuel, Sergio González, Borja Garcés, Aitor Sanz, Shashoua, Waldo, Romero, José Ángel, Spicic and Nacho.
16:08
On the albinegro bench: Marc Martínez, Miguelón, Iván Martos, Pablo Vázquez, Ferreiro, Ortuño, Borja Valle, Feuillassier, Sangalli, Neskes, Djaka and Ureña.
16:07
XI of FC Cartagena: Aarón Escandell, Datkovic, Kiko Olivas, Alcalá, Iván Calero; De Blasis, Musto, Mikel Rico; Jairo, Jansson and Sadiku.
16:06
Good afternoon and welcome to the Second Division matchday 24 match between FC Cartagena and CD Tenerife at the Cartagonova stadium.
