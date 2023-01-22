16:24

Pedro Alcalá’s header from a corner kick, which goes away from the rival goal. Min. 8′

16:24

The Efesé seeks to react. The local team wakes up after the first goal and seeks to equalize the score.

4:20 p.m.

Tenerife goal. The visitors take the lead with a goal from Borja Garcés. The player takes advantage of a rebound to score with Escandell on the ground. Min. 4′

4:18 p.m.

First possession for the visiting team.

4:16 p.m.

Start the game.

16:14

Luis Carrión’s men seek, in ninth place, they add 33 points compared to the 27 that the visitors add, in 17th position.

16:11

An Efesé that has gone five games without winning seeks victory against a Tenerife that comes from four draws in a row.

4:10 p.m.

On the visiting bench: Javi Díaz, León, Alexandre, Elady, Javi Alonso, Mo Dauda, ​​A. López, Carlos Ruiz, Larrea, Enric Gallego, Mellot and Teto.

4:10 p.m.

The XI of CD Tenerife: Juan Soriano, Aitor Buñuel, Sergio González, Borja Garcés, Aitor Sanz, Shashoua, Waldo, Romero, José Ángel, Spicic and Nacho.

16:08

On the albinegro bench: Marc Martínez, Miguelón, Iván Martos, Pablo Vázquez, Ferreiro, Ortuño, Borja Valle, Feuillassier, Sangalli, Neskes, Djaka and Ureña.

16:07

XI of FC Cartagena: Aarón Escandell, Datkovic, Kiko Olivas, Alcalá, Iván Calero; De Blasis, Musto, Mikel Rico; Jairo, Jansson and Sadiku.

16:06

Good afternoon and welcome to the Second Division matchday 24 match between FC Cartagena and CD Tenerife at the Cartagonova stadium.