18:22
On the visiting bench: Femenías, Postigo, Son, Saracchi, Cantero, Soldado, Wesley and Rober Ibáñez.
18:21
Levante UD’s XI: Cárdenas, Rober Pier, Martínez, Pepelu, Rubén Vezo, Álex Muñoz, De Frutos, Joni Montiel, Bouldini, Campaña and Marc Pubill.
18:20
On the albinegro bench: Miguelón, Alcalá, Pablo Vázquez, Ortuño, Darío. Aaron Escandell, Feuillassier, Sangalli, Mikel Rico, Armando Sadiku, Yan Eteki and Jansson.
18:19
The XI of FC Cartagena: Marc Martínez; Ivan Martos, Datkovic, Kiko Olivas, Ivan Calero; Musto, Pepe; Jairo, De Blasis, Ureña and Borja Valle.
18:16
Good afternoon and welcome to the live broadcast of matchday 26 of the Second Division between FC Cartagena and Levante at the Cartagonova.
