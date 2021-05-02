11:46

Penalty in favor of Real Murcia!

11:44

Incredible what the subsidiary just failed. Nieto steals a ball, gets into the area totally alone and misses a single shot in front of Champagne who goes out. Alberto Cifuentes’ team just wasted a very clear action to make the 1 to 0

11:43

Minute 10. Cádiz B 0-0 Real Murcia

11:41

The game does not have too much rhythm and the teams do not have clarity when they approach the rival area

11:39

Duarte shoots in the front and the ball goes well over the crossbar

11:35

The red team plays in these first actions of the match and wants to carry the weight of the game, at least that is their intention

11:33

Starts the match!

11:30

The footballers are already jumping onto the pitch. Cádiz wears a yellow shirt and blue pants and Real Murcia with its scarlet elastic and white pants. Both teams with their first kit

11:16

The only novelty in the grana eleven is that Adrián Fuentes remains on the bench, with discomfort after the previous day in which he had to withdraw with discomfort shortly after starting the game, and Iván Pérez enters. The left-handed winger was not a starter in a game since January 31

11:15

Real Murcia: Champagne, Gurdiel, Miguel Muñoz, Edu Luna, Molinero, Guille Lozano, Verza, Abenza, Carrillo, Iván Pérez and Toril

Coach: Loreto

11:13

Cádiz B: Juan Flere Marco Baró, Lautaro, Kike Carrasco, Duarte, Nieto, Sergi Fernández, Gudelk, Mady, Alberto Vázquez and Espínola

Coach: Alberto Cifuentes

11:08

The players warm up on the pitch in the Cádiz sports city and we already have the line-ups confirmed

11:06

Real Murcia today hurries its few options to continue in the third category of national football next season and for this they need the victory in Cádiz this morning. Also that Sevilla lose in their visit to Tamaraceite, but that does not depend on the paprika.

11:05

Good morning and welcome to the live monitoring of the match between Cádiz B and Real Murcia, corresponding to matchday 5 of the phase for promotion to Primera RFEF de Segunda B