Find here all of our live #BIRMANIA

: Burmese leader Aung San Suu Kyi, arrested in coup, urged people to “not to accept” this military putsh, according to a letter posted on social networks by his party.

: The United States and Australia reacted quickly, calling for the immediate release of party leaders and the restoration of democracy. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has also condemned “firmly” arrest of Aung San Suu Kyi, while the Security Council is expected to meet in the coming days.

: The powerful Burmese army staged a coup tonight, arresting civilian head of government Aung San Suu Kyi, appointing a general as interim president and declaring a state of emergency for one year. They accuse the electoral commission of not having remedied the “huge irregularities” which took place, according to them, during the legislative elections of November, won massively by the party of Aung San Suu Kyi.

(Thet AUNG / AFP)

: We start with a point on the news:

France has recorded nearly 20,000 new cases of Covid-19 in 24 hours, while the number of hospitalizations and resuscitations is on the rise, according to official figures released yesterday.

Twenty-five departments are placed in orange vigilance this morning. This is an alert for rain-floods in four departments (Aveyron, Cantal, Corrèze and Puy-de-Dôme). Orange vigilance for flood risks concerns 22 departments in the North and South-West.

In Burma, the army seized power last night and announced the establishment of a state of emergency for one year. Burmese leader Aung San Suu Kyi and members of her party, the National League for Democracy (NLD), were arrested at dawn.

The text wants to be a “marker pen” of the Macron five-year term. The National Assembly begins today in plenary session the examination of the bill “reinforcing respect for the principles of the Republic” and which should make it possible to strengthen the arsenal against radical Islamism.