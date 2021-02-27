20:09
FINAL | Baxi Manresa 85-84 UCAM Murcia
20:09
Basket from Davis’s house, but now, why. 85-84
20:09
Mason hits and misses the second free kick. 85-81
20:08
The Strawberry triple fails, the rebound is Mason’s and Webb III is fouled 1.4 seconds from the end. It’s over
20:07
Quick foul on Báez. Free shots. Fail and put. 84-81, 11.7 seconds
20:05
Fine bomb. 83-81, 12.5 seconds. Time dead now by Pedro Martínez
20:03
Quick foul to Ferrari. Put both of them in. 83-79 and 20.8 seconds ahead. Sito’s timeout
20:00
Timeout 22 seconds from the end. 81-79
20:00
Radovic did not pick it up in time and there is no 2 + 1. Two free throws. 22 seconds. Fail and put. 81-79
19:59
They repeat the second free of Sima. It also fails
19:58
FINALLY Webb III returns … but there are only 36 seconds left and there are free throws for Manesa. Sima hits and fails. 81-78
19:56
FREE JAMES WEBB III
19:55
Another one of two for Manresa and 80-78 at 1:33 from the end
19:54
Jok’s basket again. 79-78, 1:49
19:54
Pick and roll and mate from Sima after Janning’s pass. 79-76, 2 ‘
19:53
One of two for Janning too. 77-76 at 2:45 left
19:51
Free throws for Rojas. Fail and put. Tie. 76-76 with 2:52 left. Sito sits Webb III: ///////////
19:50
Hit Webb III hard in the fight for a rebound. Free throws for a Manresa bonus, but both failed in the free kick. Grab your bounce.
19:48
Grande Davis with the basket after a bad attack. 76-75 with 3:26 left
19:47
Another triple, now from Mason. 76-73
19:47
Tremendous Webb III hunting a rebound that was lost and drawing. 73-73, 4 ‘
19:45
Tremendous Janning. Loss of UCAM and, in the Manresa transition, Janning’s triple from the same place as the previous one. Sito’s timeout. 73-71 with just over four minutes to go
19:44
Buf, what a trippy Janning because he’s worth it. 70-71 with less than five minutes remaining
19:43
WHAT WEBB BASKET III. Hands. How important it is to have good hands. He hunts great a difficult pass from Lima in the back door and scores with contact. The free one enters. 67-71 to 5:15 from the end
19:42
Get the two free of unsportsmanlike Janning. 67-68
19:40
They review Strawberry’s foul in case it was unsportsmanlike. They elevate her to it. Before the free throws, time-out. 5:44 to go and 65-68 on the scoreboard
19:36
Stealing Webb III and counterattacking giving it to Taylor, advance. 65-68 at 6:19 left
19:35
Taylor takes the fifth foul on Tabu. Two free throws. 65-66 at 7:05 from the end
19:33
One of two for Sima on the free kick. 65-64 at 7:27 am from end
19:32
Strawberry’s great offensive rebound after Radovic’s failure on the 3-pointer. 64-64 less than 8 ‘from the end
19:32
Two more from Hinrichs. 64-62
19:31
2 + 1 from Vaulet after blowing Radovic, whose fault it is. The additional one fails. 62-62 after more than a minute of the last quarter
19:30
Jok’s silk hand. Beautiful. 60-62
19:26
END of the third quarter | Baxi Manresa 60-60 UCAM Murcia
19:26
Ferrari and Janning played the heads up very well. Bad defense Rojas. 60-60
19:25
Radovic fouls Sima using his body well in the pick and roll with 11.8 seconds left in the third quarter. Put both of them in. 57-60
19:22
Good basket to Ferrari board in extra possession. 57-58, 26 seconds from the end of the third quarter. Sito’s timeout
19:22
Technique to Jok for yelling to distract in the triple. Rafa Martínez hits the free kick. 55-58
19:21
I didn’t know I would see this. Rafa Martínez misses a free kick. Enter the following. We miss, but Jok steals it and scores. 54-58
19:20
Jok tripleeee! 53-56 at 1:05 to finish the third quarter. First time ahead since 20-21 of minute 11
19:19
Class Fine Basket. 53-53
19:19
Good Strawberry making the defense hesitate and finishing him to tie. 51-51. Rafa Martínez scores later. 51-53, minute and a half to finish third quarter
19:18
Great head-to-head between Radovic and Jok, looking like he was going to throw Jok, and leaving the way for Radovic, whom he assists for the easy mate. 51-49 at 2:19 to finish the third quarter. Raising integers
19:17
Great defense of the UCAM that ends in the lack of Radovic very protested on Janning. Free throws inside. 51-47
19:15
Let’s goooooooooooooo !!! Another smash from Webb III coming down the middle lane, two-handed and after Strawberry’s pass. UCAM Murcia is at two and this is 49-47. Time-out of Pedro Martínez just over two minutes before the end of the third quarter
19:14
Fine bomb in penetration. 49-45
19:14
Triple by Rafa Martínez. 49-43
19:14
Gorgeous shot of Jok curling the block before receiving and then catch and shoot. 46-43 at 4:06 to finish the third quarter
19:12
Radovic came too high to defend Eatherton, who beat him in the first step and crushed one hand. Only Radovic later. 46-41
19:11
Tremendous alley-oop from Davis to Lima, who crushes one hand. 44-39. The points come little by little, but Manresa has only two in the second half. 5:41 to end the third quarter
