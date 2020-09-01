What there is to know

The alarm clock will ring far too early for the 12.4 million students who are starting their school year on Tuesday, September 1. After long months without school or almost for a good number of French children, it’s time to meet up with friends, discover your teachers and know your schedule.

Barrier gestures will be the order of the day more than ever. Physical distancing should be sought as far as possible, but it will not be compulsory. Teachers will wear a mask, as will students from middle school, including during recess. Each will have to have his own but the establishments will have emergency stocks in case of need.

“It’s a rather special start because the virus is still there. I am counting on you a lot from tomorrow morning to apply barrier gestures, wearing a mask and all the rest. And also to follow what your teachers will tell you. “, said Emmanuel Macron in a video posted Monday evening on Instagram.

Teachers shouldn’t be missed. This new school year is “well prepared”, asserted Monday the Minister of Education Jean-Michel Blanquer, for whom it must be “as normal as possible.” “Normally there will be no shortage of teachers in the classes”, he said, specifying that the few vulnerable people “who cannot be there” would be replaced.

“It’s the unknown”. The 866,000 teachers who made their entry Monday seemed torn between serenity and anxiety. “It’s true, it’s the unknown, but, afterwards, it’s something that we experience for the first time and it’s up to us to adapt”, thus explained a teacher of PE at France 3.

Wearing the “systematic” mask in business. Wearing a mask should also be “systematic” this Tuesday in offices, in shared spaces such as meeting rooms, corridors, locker rooms or open spaces. “In a place closed to several people, you must always wear the mask”, insisted the Minister of Labor Elisabeth Borne. Some exceptions are still allowed.