12:44

Timeout at 2:51 to finish the first quarter. 11-9

12:43

Mirotic’s triple to put Barça ahead. 11-9 3 ‘from the end

12:43

Pustovyi’s lucky patting after Higgins’ failure. 8-9

12:42

One hand, Lima from the middle of the area. 6-9 to 4:10 to finish the first quarter

12:41

Great joint defense of UCAM to force the 24 ” of Barça with a Lima stopper on Sergi Martínez

12:39

Pustovyi, after offensive rebound. 6-7 after more than four minutes of play

12:38

They review a lack of Calathes to Bellas to cut the transition, in case it was unsportsmanlike. All the players were already ahead of the two, but the Greek American did not go for the ball. They leave it in normal

12:37

Radovic stopper to Mirotic in which the house brand is played. Perfect our number 11

12:35

Good pass from Strawberry to Lima on his cut to the rim. 4-7

12:35

Frankamp’s wizard basket. Tremendous change between the legs before the pump. Oriola’s back door after. 4-5

12:34

Strawberry takes it out by scoring UCAM’s first basket, a triple after 2:10 of the game. He takes an offensive foul after Mirotic. 2-3

12:33

Ugh, Strawberry. He ate a plug in his first action and just stepped outside by himself

12:32

The first basket of the match is a mate by Sergi Martínez on the counterattack after the two teams had exchanged mistakes. 2-0

12:31

Three seconds in the Lima zone in a complicated first attack in which possession was almost exhausted

12:31

Ball in the air!

12:30

Let’s go with Barça – UCAM Murcia! Starting quintets:

Barça: Calathes, Martínez, Higgins, Mirotic and Oriola.

UCAM Murcia: Frankamp, ​​Strawberry, Rojas, Radovic and Lima.