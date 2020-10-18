What there is to know

Against the horror, the mobilization: major demonstrations are expected, Sunday, October 18, throughout France in tribute to Professor Samuel Paty, assassinated Friday for showing his students caricatures of Mohammed.

The leaders of the main political parties, associations and unions will demonstrate on Sunday at 3 p.m. in Paris, Place de la République, and in many other cities including Lyon, Toulouse, Strasbourg, Nantes or even Marseille, Lille and Bordeaux.

In addition, a restricted defense council will be held at the end of the day, said the Elysee.

The main political leaders will be present. In particular, announced their participation in the demonstrations: the boss of La République en Marche, Stanislas Guerini, the leader of La France insoumise, Jean-Luc Mélenchon, the boss of the Socialist Party, Olivier Faure, and that of Europe-Ecology-Les Verts , Julien Bayou. Their respective political parties also called for joining the rallies.

Ten people in custody. Ten people were taken into custody in this investigation conducted by the National Anti-Terrorism Prosecutor’s Office. Among them, is the father of a student who had filed a complaint against Samuel Paty after he showed the cartoons of Muhammad in class. Also figure Abdelhakim Sefrioui, a very active Islamist activist, known to the intelligence services.

National tribute Wednesday. A national tribute will be paid Wednesday in coordination with the family of the murdered teacher, announced the Elysee, without specifying the location.