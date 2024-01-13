In world football it is increasingly common to close the signing of child players, children who, due to their outstanding conditions despite their young age, have the potential to become some of the best on the planet. The perfect example is what Barcelona and Real Madrid have done in recent months, the Blaugrana signing Vitor Roque and the Merengues betting on Endrick, with the talent to be the two great new forwards in all of Brazil.
Added to these two great talents, both already with a new home, a third pearl is added, who like Endrick, is trained in the Palmeiras academy, this is Estevao Willian 'messinho', a winger who for many has a talent even above that of Neymar and that is why several of the best teams on the planet are taking immediate steps to retain the signature of the 16-year-old teenager, one of them Chelsea.
A delegation from the London team is in Brazil ready to pay for the transfer of the winger, Chelsea has informed the Palmeiras board that there is a complete opening to pay the 60 million exit clause for the youth player, with whom they hope to have contact in the following hours to define whether or not he likes to join the new 'blues' project. It is known that Estevao's intention is to move to Barcelona, but at this moment the Catalans will not make any moves for his future signing.
