A Real Murcia in great need of a point visits a rival that is in the same situation. Atlético Baleares is bottom of the category with only one point.

Munúa is betting on an eleven with Zalaya, on paper he will be the left back, and with many offensive players. Pedro León, Dani Vega, Carrillo and Álex Rubio who makes his debut in the starting team. Alberto González will also accompany Rofino at the back after Marcos Mauro’s injury.