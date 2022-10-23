Direct | Athletic B – Real Murcia

17:17

He put it short, Julio Gracia ended up hanging it but the local defense cleared it.

17:17

Min. 58 – Alberto López causes the corner, the usual will put it…

17:16

Min. 57 – The clearest of Bilbao Athletic! Individual play by Adu Ares who shoots down hard and goes close to Serna’s right post.

17:14

Min. 55 – What quality Arnau Ortiz and Julio Gracia have, everything comes out of them haggling in the center of the field. Gracia’s pass to Miku in depth goes long. Nor did the Venezuelan start the race with confidence…

17:13

Min. 53 – The one that Serna has taken! Rincón’s ball to the right, it goes through the area and Serna stretches to get it out and avoid Bilbao’s arrival at the far post. Bilbao Athletic complains about a possible penalty, the referee does not ask for anything.

17:12

Min. 53 – Miku’s deep ball to Pedro León, but Unai Gómez touched enough so that Mula’s ball did not arrive in the race.

17:11

Min. 52 – More plugged in, out of necessity, Bilbao Athletic at this start of the second half. Real Murcia is doing well, especially in midfield, good work by Julio Gracia and Arnau Ortiz.

17:08

Min. 49 – Center below Rincón, Alberto López threw himself to the ground to send her to a corner.

17:06

Min. 47 – Corner for Real Murcia, Pedro León hung it and Hugo Rincón did not get complicated by sending it out in the presence of Dani Vega.

Together with Loren, Zeidane and Ganet warm up.

17:05

Min. 47 – Three Real Murcia players warming up in the corner of the Bilbao Athletic field. Among them, Loren Burón.

17:03

Bring on Bilbao Athletic, the second half starts!

17:03

If Real Murcia wins today they would enter the play-off for promotion to Segunda. If Cornellá wins and loses, it would be 4th. If the Catalans win, it would be placed in fifth position.

17:01

The protagonists jump back onto the Lezama lawn. As a balance of the first half, Real Murcia started more connected and Arnau Ortiz’s ball movement was key. Very good first part of Iván Casado and Íñigo Piña in the rear axis.

16:48

Rest in Lezama! The protagonists go to the locker room tunnel with the 0-1 in favor of Real Murcia, thanks to Pedro León’s great goal in individual play. Time to get some popcorn and a soda, and in a while we’ll read each other around here!

16:47

Min. 45 – Danger now from Bilbao Athletic, with a center from the right that Jon Cabo was looking for but ended up missing Serna at the exit of the Murcian goalkeeper.

16:46

Min. 44 – Triple chance for Real Murcia. First Miku, who scrambled perfectly on the edge of the area but took her out from under Eguiluz. Then Julio Gracia tried it, he returned to clear the local defense. The third was hung by Pedro León but no one reached the far post.

16:43

Min. 41 – Good center by Pedro León looking for Miku but he didn’t reach it by half a meter. Good news that Real Murcia is once again approaching the framework defended by Álex Padilla.

16:40

Min. 38 – Trespalacios header that ends up very pumped, Serna catches without problem. There has been no news from Real Murcia in the Padilla area for a long time, practically since Pedro León’s goal.

16:39

Min. 37 – Providential Íñigo Piña! Luis Bilbao put it from the left looking for Jon Cabo, but with his head the Murcia central cleared. The Basque subsidiary continues to warn…

16:38

Min. 35 – Another long Bilbao Athletic, Ares fights for the ball but Serna comes forward, who takes the blow to the knee of the “7” from Bilbao. He looks like he’s going to be left in the momentary pain of the blow.

16:35

Min. 33 – Goti’s center from the right, Serna catches without problems.

16:31

Min. 29 – Bilbao Athletic keeps trying, but the balls don’t reach Luis Bilbao or Adu Ares clearly.

16:31

Miku also saw her in the first minutes of the match.

16:30

Julio Gracia has seen the yellow card for a previous foul on the center of Gerenabarrena.

16:30

Min. 28 – The previous move is repeated, but thrown by Gerenabarrena. Murcia cleared, and Cabo’s shot from the edge was rejected by Piña.

16:29

Min. 26 – Ball hung from the right of Rincón looking for Adu Ares, but Serna ends up catching it by high.

16:27

Min. 24 – Goti was stirring inside the area, Íñigo Piña ended up taking it out. On the next play, Unai Gómez hung it, but he couldn’t find a partner and the ball went to a goal kick.

16:24

Min. 22 – Yellow to Goti for grabbing Ale Galindo.

16:22

Mula’s put it, Trespalacios heads to clear the band.

16:21

Min. 19 – Dangerous foul in favor of Real Murcia. Near the corner on the right wing, the same person who caused it is going to hang it: Pedro León.

16:20

Min. 18 – Real Murcia’s blow has left Bilbao Athletic a bit knocked out. The domain and possession belongs to the visitors.

16:17

Deep play by Iván Casado looking for Pedro León, he makes a control of honor registration, leaves Unai Gómez on the ground and dribbles past Padilla leaving him on the ground and scores with his left. GREAT GOAL from Mula. The Lion is from Murcia and wears number 14.

16:16

Min. 14 – GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL OF REAL MURCIA! GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL FROM PEDRO LEÓN!

16:13

Min. 11 – Center to the right by Pedro León that Arnau Ortiz finishes off very forcefully. Real Murcia tries to change wings, but the Bilbao subsidiary closes well.

16:09

Min. 7 – Center by Alberto López looking for Miku in the area but Padilla comes forward. Alternate domain in these first minutes of the game.

16:05

Min. 3 – The first for Bilbao Athletic! Unai Gómez’s center on the left, walks along the edge of the small area and the ball does not finish off Goti or Bilbao, Alberto López took it for a corner.

16:04

Min. 2 – Real Murcia starts trying harder, especially on the left wing of Dani Vega.

16:02

The game started!

15:59

Protagonists to the Lezama lawn! Bilbao Athletic with its usual kit, Real Murcia completely in green. And fans moved to Bilbao from Murcia!

15:58

Final results of the day: Nástic de Tarragona 1-0 Numancia, Sabadell 2-1 Intercity, Real Unión 0-1 Real Sociedad B, Alcoyano 0-1 UD Logroñés, Atlético Baleares 3-1 Eldense, Osasuna Promesas 3-1 Calahorra and Castellón 1-0 Amorebieta. Still to be played, in addition to this Bilbao Athletic – Real Murcia, SD Logroñés – Barça B (17:00) and Cornellà – La Nucía (20:00).

15:56

Bilbao Athletic substitutes: Ispizua, Lorente, Sillero, Guruzeta, Ewan Urain, Aritz Pascual, Rego, Vélez and De Jesús.

Substitutes for Real Murcia: Gallego, Alberto González, Armando Ortiz, Andrés Carrasco, Pablo Ganet, Zeidane Inoussa, Arnau Ortiz, Loren Burón and Sergio Aguza.

15:54

And let’s go with Real Murcia, which brings news! Change the drawing Mario Simón:

Miguel Serna, Manu Pedre, Iván Casado, Íñigo Piña, Alberto López, Ale Galindo, Julio Gracia, Pedro León, Arnau Ortiz, Dani Vega and Miku Fedor.

Change the scheme to a 4-2-3-1, returning to the playmaker Arnau. Sergio Aguza and also Alberto González remain on the bench.

15:52

Let’s go with the lineups! Let’s go with the Basque subsidiary, directed by Arostegui:

Padilla, Rincón, Eguíluz, Trespalacios, Unai Gómez, Naveira, Gere, Cabo, Goti, Adu Ares and Luis Bilbao.

Pascual and Urain, the two main “nine” of the team, are left out. Unai Gómez repeats on the left side, as in the defeat against Amorebieta.

15:51

On the part of Bilbao Athletic, the only casualty was Mikel Mendibe due to suspension.

15:50

We remind you that Real Murcia’s casualties are Javi Rueda, Mario Sánchez and Santi Jara due to injury. In addition, Joao Costa has also been ruled out and has not traveled with the team.

15:49

We also leave you the statements of Mario Simón, grana technician, in the Enrique Roca press room:

15:48

We leave you with the preview of the meeting, which you can read in the pages of our paper edition today and in this link:

15:46

Good afternoon and welcome to Minute by Minute Truth! Let’s tell the match between Bilbao Athletic and Real Murcia! Ninth day in Group II of the First Federation.