Lobato asks Ayuso to let Feijóo do his job “quietly”

The general secretary of the PSOE in Madrid, Juan Lobato, has stated that the rally called by the PP this Sunday against the amnesty in the Temple of Debod is “totally legitimate” but has asked the regional president, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, to stop PP leader, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, to do his job “quietly.”