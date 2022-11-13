13:06
There was a change in the front of the Albinegro team, Sadiku left and Ortuño entered.
13:03
The second half begins.
12:47
End of the first part. FC Cartagena draws at halftime.
12:44
Foul by Sergio Tejera.
12:41
Center by Neskes, who tries to finish off Tejera, but just misses. Min 39′
12:40
Sadiku’s shot that clears CD Alfaro’s defense. Min 38′
12:35
Tejera crosses to the near post and the local defense clears the ball. Min 33′
12:35
Third corner kick for FC Cartagena.
12:31
FC Cartagena is not comfortable with the ball and is having a hard time creating plays with long possessions.
12:27
Sadiku foul on Parada. Min 25′
12:23
Corner kick centered by Tejera and Pablo Vázquez finishes off outside. Min. 21′
12:22
Corner kick in favor of FC Cartagena, the first of the match.
12:22
Play that Sangalli seeks to finish off, but that Alfaro’s defense manages to clear. Min 20′
12:21
Foul caused by Sanghyeok.
12:18
Delmás center that Jaime fails to finish off and that goes along the bottom line. Min 16′
12:11
FC Cartagena takes possession of the ball and dominates the match.
12:06
Pass from Neskes that Sadiku finishes off, but Andrés Pinillos stops. Min 6′
12:04
The local team begins the match in an intense way and forces Cartagena to defend itself.
12:02
The match begins at La Molineta.
11:59
On the local bench: Natxo, Julen Ezquerro, Héctor P. Izpura, Noel Lizarbe, Unai Albisu, Diego Lacruz, Arturo Fernández, Nacho Navajas, Fernando Albín and Sasha Esparza.
11:59
Xi from CD Alfaro: Andrés Pinillos, Aitor Pérez, Iker Balda, Urko Ardanaz, Kevin Soeiro, Javi Albín, Ekhi Senar, Fran Sabaté, Alejandro Parada, Álex Aguado and Íñigo Jiménez.
11:56
On the Albinegro bench: Escandell, Datkovic, Ortuño, Borja Valle, Feuillassier, Musto, Jairo, Jansson, Carlos Sánchez and Djaka.
11:55
XI of FC Cartagena: Marc Martínez; Farru, Antonio Sanchez, Pablo Vazquez, Delmas; Tejera, Neskes; Jaime, Sangalli, Sanghyeok and Sadiku.
11:50
Good morning and welcome to the live broadcast of the Copa del Rey match between CD Alfaro and FC Cartagena.
