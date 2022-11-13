13:06

There was a change in the front of the Albinegro team, Sadiku left and Ortuño entered.

13:03

The second half begins.

12:47

End of the first part. FC Cartagena draws at halftime.

12:44

Foul by Sergio Tejera.

12:41

Center by Neskes, who tries to finish off Tejera, but just misses. Min 39′

12:40

Sadiku’s shot that clears CD Alfaro’s defense. Min 38′

12:35

Tejera crosses to the near post and the local defense clears the ball. Min 33′

12:35

Third corner kick for FC Cartagena.

12:31

FC Cartagena is not comfortable with the ball and is having a hard time creating plays with long possessions.

12:27

Sadiku foul on Parada. Min 25′

12:23

Corner kick centered by Tejera and Pablo Vázquez finishes off outside. Min. 21′

12:22

Corner kick in favor of FC Cartagena, the first of the match.

12:22

Play that Sangalli seeks to finish off, but that Alfaro’s defense manages to clear. Min 20′

12:21

Foul caused by Sanghyeok.

12:18

Delmás center that Jaime fails to finish off and that goes along the bottom line. Min 16′

12:11

FC Cartagena takes possession of the ball and dominates the match.

12:06

Pass from Neskes that Sadiku finishes off, but Andrés Pinillos stops. Min 6′

12:04

The local team begins the match in an intense way and forces Cartagena to defend itself.

12:02

The match begins at La Molineta.

11:59

On the local bench: Natxo, Julen Ezquerro, Héctor P. Izpura, Noel Lizarbe, Unai Albisu, Diego Lacruz, Arturo Fernández, Nacho Navajas, Fernando Albín and Sasha Esparza.

11:59

Xi from CD Alfaro: Andrés Pinillos, Aitor Pérez, Iker Balda, Urko Ardanaz, Kevin Soeiro, Javi Albín, Ekhi Senar, Fran Sabaté, Alejandro Parada, Álex Aguado and Íñigo Jiménez.

11:56

On the Albinegro bench: Escandell, Datkovic, Ortuño, Borja Valle, Feuillassier, Musto, Jairo, Jansson, Carlos Sánchez and Djaka.

11:55

XI of FC Cartagena: Marc Martínez; Farru, Antonio Sanchez, Pablo Vazquez, Delmas; Tejera, Neskes; Jaime, Sangalli, Sanghyeok and Sadiku.

11:50

Good morning and welcome to the live broadcast of the Copa del Rey match between CD Alfaro and FC Cartagena.