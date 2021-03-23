The Government’s solvency plan only includes the activities protected by the ERTE, and will also cover a third of the one hundred thousand self-employed
Of the total of 41,009 active companies in the Region, registered with Social Security at the end of last month, only about 6,600 – around 16% – could benefit from the new line of direct aid approved by the central government within the extraordinary measures plan to support business solvency as a response to the pan
This content is exclusive for subscribers
Last days! Subscribe 3 months for only € 9.95
Already a subscriber? Log in
.
#Direct #aid #reach #companies #Region
Leave a Reply