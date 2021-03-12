At last, the direct aid so desired by Spanish companies has been approved. The Government will allocate 7,000 million to the self-employed and SMEs hardest hit by the crisis, but only those whose main activity is one of the most affected by the coronavirus, such as tourism, hospitality and commerce, will benefit from them. These aids are framed within a 11 billion plan which also includes a loan restructuring fund endorsed by the ICO last year, which will manage the banks (3,000 million) and a rescue plan to recapitalize SMEs with the state company Cofides (1,000 million).

The plan approved by the extraordinary Council of Ministers contemplates direct aid from between 3,000 and 200,000 euros for companies and freelancers that they have lost at least 30% of your income in 2020 compared to 2019 as a result of the pandemic. These funds will have to be used to pay fixed expenses, debts or electrical supplies. The companies that take advantage of this plan will have to maintain their activity until at least June 30, 2022.

Of these 7,000 million, 5,000 will go to all the autonomous communities with the exception of Balearic Islands and Canary Islands, which will exclusively receive 2,000 million for their companies, since they are the territories “most affected by the pandemic,” acknowledged the economic vice president, Nadia Calviño. The self-employed who pay by module regime (objective estimate of personal income tax) may opt for a maximum of 3,000 euros, while the rest of the self-employed and companies, from 4,000 to 200,000 euros in the form of direct aid.

In the case of micro-SMEs and freelancers (up to 10 employees) they may receive up to 40% of the additional drop in income, and the rest of companies up to 20% of the drop in income. Yes, these aids they will take at least a month and a half to arrive. The Minister of Finance, María Jesús Montero, assured that the Government has “self-imposed” a period of one month and ten days to formalize the official order for the distribution of the funds, so it will be a question of how quickly they are given. the autonomous communities in channeling this aid.

The amount of the plan was set in advance for several days, government sources point out, and is in the upper range of the planned amounts. With this proposal, the economic vice president, Nadia Calviño, solves a question hundreds of thousands of businessmen were waiting, overwhelmed by the second and third waves of the coronavirus, and with a good part of their businesses closed or with limited activity in many communities, without Visions of being able to operate with a certain normality almost until the summer.

And it will be the autonomous communities that manage these aid. A part of the ministers had advocated that they were the territorial entities, but another part of the cabinet wanted the State to do it, centrally, through organizations such as the Treasury.