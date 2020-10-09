Find here all of our live #PETRONIN

• “I am very well !”, she assured. After about four years in captivity, the French Sophie Pétronin was released. She is due to arrive in France today. Emmanuel Macron will be on hand to welcome him. Follow the situation in our live.

• “He We all need to understand that we left with a long-term vision of Covid-19. Must see until spring 2021“, warns the President of the Scientific Council. Jean-François Delfraissy launches this warning while Lille, Lyon, Grenoble and Saint-Etienne will cross tomorrow into the maximum alert zone. The metropolitan areas of Dijon and Clermont-Ferrand are placed on heightened alert, a notch above their current threshold.

• ANSES, the National Agency for Food, Environmental and Occupational Health Safety, announces restrictions on the use of glyphosate for viticulture, arboriculture or cereals. These measures will come into force within six months. The complete end of the use of the controversial herbicide is promised for 2023.

• The National Assembly adopted, yesterday, at first reading, the bill extending the legal time limit for having recourse to abortion (from 12 to 14 weeks), by 86 votes in favor and 59 against.

: Each time Sophie Pétronin changed camp, “she was taking a pebble so that her grandson could make an aquarium” on his return, says Anthony Fouchard, former correspondent for Radio France in Mali. “Sophie Pétronin has amassed stones, from camp to camp. (..) The jihadists have accepted and appointed someone to carry the bag, which after three and a half years, must weigh a little heavy”, he explains.

: Sophie Pétronin’s son then described to France Télévisions his emotion during the reunion. “It was a little boy who found his mother, and it was a mother who consoled her little boy”, says Sébastien Chadaud.

: “I am very well !”

These are the first words of Sophie Pétronin after her release in Mali. Here are the pictures.

: The government spokesperson, Gabriel Attal is the guest of the “4 Vérités” on France 2. “There were discussions, information, which could make us optimistic for several days but in these hostage cases, it is when the hostage is free that we can really rejoice and celebrate”, he says about the release of Sophie Pétronin.

: Sophie Pétronin’s son shared with France Télévisions this night a first selfie with his mother.

: This “was going well, the air was healthy, good (…) I hung on, I held on, I prayed a lot because I had a lot of time, I took a walk, I did well ate, I drank well, fresh water eh! “, related Sophie Pétronin. She also clarified that she could listen to the radio. Her guardians, whom she did not provide details on, passed messages or videos to her, such as the one in which her son told her “Hold on”.

: “I was in the acceptance of what was happening to me, and I did not resist, and then here I am out.”

Sophie Pétronin looked back on her years of captivity in an interview with AFP and RFI. Time seemed to him “a little” long, “but I have transformed detention, so to speak, into a spiritual retreat”, she said.

: “I made the commitment for children, it’s been almost four years since I saw how the programs are going”, also declared Sophie Pétronin, evoking the actions of her organization against malnutrition and in favor of orphan children.

: “I’m going to go to France, to Switzerland, and then I’ll come back to see what is going on here.”

Sophie Pétronin spoke to journalists last night at the French embassy in Bamako. She plans to return to Gao to visit the children’s aid organization she ran before her kidnapping.

: Emmanuel Macron indicated, during the night, to have spoken on the phone with Sophie Pétronin. The Head of State will welcome him today when he returns to France.

