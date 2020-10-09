Find here all of our live #PETRONIN
• “I am very well !”, she assured. After about four years in captivity, the French Sophie Pétronin was released. She is due to arrive in France today. Emmanuel Macron will be on hand to welcome him. Follow the situation in our live.
• “He We all need to understand that we left with a long-term vision of Covid-19. Must see until spring 2021“, warns the President of the Scientific Council. Jean-François Delfraissy launches this warning while Lille, Lyon, Grenoble and Saint-Etienne will cross tomorrow into the maximum alert zone. The metropolitan areas of Dijon and Clermont-Ferrand are placed on heightened alert, a notch above their current threshold.
• ANSES, the National Agency for Food, Environmental and Occupational Health Safety, announces restrictions on the use of glyphosate for viticulture, arboriculture or cereals. These measures will come into force within six months. The complete end of the use of the controversial herbicide is promised for 2023.
• The National Assembly adopted, yesterday, at first reading, the bill extending the legal time limit for having recourse to abortion (from 12 to 14 weeks), by 86 votes in favor and 59 against.
(FRANCE TELEVISIONS)
These are the first words of Sophie Pétronin after her release in Mali. Here are the pictures.
Sophie Pétronin looked back on her years of captivity in an interview with AFP and RFI. Time seemed to him “a little” long, “but I have transformed detention, so to speak, into a spiritual retreat”, she said.
Sophie Pétronin spoke to journalists last night at the French embassy in Bamako. She plans to return to Gao to visit the children’s aid organization she ran before her kidnapping.
• Sophie Pétronin, the last French hostage in the world, kidnapped in Mali on December 24, 2016, has been released. She is due to arrive in France today and will be welcomed by Emmanuel Macron.
• The government is tightening the screw for Lille, Lyon, Grenoble and Saint-Etienne. These metropolises will go into the maximum alert zone tomorrow. The metropolises of Dijon and Clermont-Ferrand are placed on heightened alert, a notch above their current threshold.
