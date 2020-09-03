What there is to know

It is the big day for the French economy recovery plan. This 100 billion euro plan supposed to counter the economic crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic is presented to the Council of Ministers on Thursday, September 3, and Prime Minister Jean Castex will hold a press conference in the wake to detail the measures. Almost a third of the envelope will be devoted to greening the French economy.

A recovery plan of 100 billion euros. The plan presented today by the executive, called “France Relance”, is “the most massive announced to date among European countries”, says Jean Castex in an interview with Figaro. It consists of three pillars: 30 billion euros for “accelerate the greening of the economy”, 35 billion euros for competitiveness (tax cuts for companies, etc.) and 35 billion euros for “social and territorial cohesion” (health, youth employment, etc.)

A mid-day press conference. The recovery plan is officially presented during the Council of Ministers, which is held at 10 a.m. at the Elysee Palace. At the end of this government meeting, the Prime Minister will hold a press conference to detail the measures contained in the plan. Jean Castex will be surrounded by Barbara Pompili, Bruno Le Maire, Elisabeth Borne and Clément Beaune, respectively ministers of the ecological transition, of the economy, of work and of European affairs.

Bruno Le Maire and Olivier Dussopt auditioned at the National Assembly. The Minister of the Economy and the Secretary of State for Public Accounts are heard from 3:30 p.m. in committee at the National Assembly about the recovery plan presented in the morning by the government.