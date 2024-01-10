Important

Voting at the end of the debates

Once all debates have been held, a total of up to ten votes can take place. The three to validate or repeal the decrees and, where appropriate, the three to be processed as a bill – something requested to introduce modifications –, the two on the stability objectives and the two on the debate on the entire law. of amnesty. The PP already requested this Tuesday that theirs be done by appeal, as requested when taking into consideration the rule for forgetting the crimes of the 'procés'. The rest, in principle, will be done electronically, which will somewhat alleviate the duration of the plenary session.