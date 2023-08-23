the indian mission Chandrayaan-3 tries to land successfully at 2:34 p.m. Spanish peninsular time. If it succeeds, India would become the fourth nation to land on the Moon, joining the select group that today forms the Soviet Union, the US and China. In addition, it would get a gold medal: that of being the first country to settle on the lunar south pole, where its precious water ice is located, keys to the future of space exploration. An abrupt environment that, however, adds difficulty to the mission. Last Saturday, the Russian probe Moon-25which intended to score that achievement, collided with the surface of the satellite due to a failure in the maneuvers.

“The landing operation is extremely complex, that’s why we call it the 20 minutes of terror,” Santosh Vadawale, mission scientist, explained to EL PAÍS. Chandrayaan-3.

Specifically, the lander will Vikraman almost two-ton device that will deploy a ramp through which the Rover Pragyana six-wheeled vehicle that will be able to roll a few hundred around the landing point to study the lunar surface.

The entire country is fervently experiencing this event, which will be followed in schools and squares throughout its territory. Especially after the effort that the Indian space program has made after the failure of its previous attempt in 2019 with the mission Chandrayaan-2which ended up crashing into the Moon.

The lunar south pole is the target of this new space race, in which the real powers are China and the US, which already plan to reach that frozen water and even establish permanent bases in the region. But India can at least become the first nation to analyze such lunar ice in situ.

