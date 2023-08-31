Dire Straits guitarist Jack Sonni has died at the age of 68

Dire Straits guitarist Jack Sonni has died at the age of 68. The British group announced it with a post on social media. “Jack Sonni rest in peace”, the message accompanied by a photo of his colleague and friend, who had had health problems for some time.

The causes of the death of the American musician, who had met the Knopfler brothers in 1978, are not known. Six years after the invitation to join the group, which shortly after released “Brothers in Arms”, which sold more than 30 million copies worldwide. His musical career ended in 1988, with the birth of his two daughters.

On the group’s website, he is remembered as “a writer, musician, father and grandfather” who “embraced the philosophy of living well and living now trying to create memorable moments with friends and family”.