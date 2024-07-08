Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/07/2024 – 22:12

Former Chief of Staff José Dirceu said in an interview with Free Channelfrom TV Bandeirantes, released this Sunday, 7, that the debate on public deficit, public debt and the fiscal framework “is secondary if Brazil focuses on growth”.

“The country needs to return to planning, with a focus on growth, an ecological transition plan, New Industry Brazil and PAC. The issue of deficit, debt and framework is secondary if Brazil focuses on growth,” said the former minister.

Dirceu argued that the federal government today, unlike the administrations from 2003 to 2010, does not have sufficient resources to make public investments.

“At that time, there was room in the Budget to implement the policies that were implemented and the public banks (were capitalized). That was a strength we had in the past. If not, how will the country grow?” he said.

“Who will invest in infrastructure, science, technology and education? We have not been able to finish a football stadium or a light rail system. China has built 40,000 km of high-speed trains in recent years. Brazilians need to be aware of Brazil’s potential,” he added.

The former minister argued that the Brazilian government should discuss a trade agreement with China to increase investments in the country, especially in the areas of technology and infrastructure.

Asked about the performance of the left in Latin America, Dirceu said that the balance of the last 30 years “is fantastic”.

“If you take stock of the last 30 years, the left in Latin America is fantastic. We governed the main countries, lost them, and came back. In Chile, Ecuador and Brazil, there was already a change of power. After the dissolution of the Soviet Union and the military dictatorships, it was something new for the left,” he said.