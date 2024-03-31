A walk was held at the former DOI-Codi headquarters in São Paulo this Sunday (31.mar)

A walk in memory of the victims of dictatorship This Sunday (21 March 2024) brought together hundreds of people – among them, the former minister José Dirceustate deputy Eduardo Suplicy (PT-SP) and the federal deputy Luiza Erundina (Psol-SP). The event was held at the former DOI-Codi headquarters in São Paulo.

Through social media, politicians also spoke out about the date. Suplicy said that there is still a lack of clarification about the crimes committed during the dictatorship and spoke about the importance of remembering the date:

“Remembering the tragic past is to reaffirm that we no longer want it to happen and also to ask for justice and clarification for crimes that still today, after sixty years, remain unanswered”, he wrote the state deputy on his X profile (formerly Twitter).

“We have to continue fighting for this cause and not admit that this is forgotten because forgetfulness can lead to the risk of other dictatorships”, declared Erundina during the event.

“I stayed here for 90 days. It’s a house of death”, declared Adriano Diogo, former state deputy and president of the Truth Commission of the Legislative Assembly of São Paulo. He stated that it was necessary to show the story to “new generations to invest more in building Brazilian democracy”.

The walk's destination was the Monument in Homage to the Political Dead and Disappeared, in Ibirapuera Park.