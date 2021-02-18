Yours is an authentic self improvement story and on Twitter, he received congratulations and messages of encouragement for the path he will undertake next month.

It is about the cumbia singer David Martínez, known as El Dipy, who, At 43, he will start studying to finish high school.

Active user of that social network, where he usually gives his opinion without turning on social and political issues, El Dipy shared the good news with his followers.

The Dipy: an example of personal improvement. Capture TV / File.

Today, Wednesday, he tweeted: “I am very happy to tell you that in March I will start studying”.

Excited for this new step that, surely, will mark a before and after in his biography, he added: “Tears fall from the joy that I have.”

Later, El Dipy expressed his gratitude both to the Institute of Higher Studies of Buenos Aires (ESBA) and to his followers. “Thank you for giving me the opportunity to finish high school”He wrote in reference to the educational institution.

And also, he had words of recognition for those who encourage him on Twitter to keep going: “Thanks to you, friends of the networks, who always offered to help me“.

The Dipy comes from a very humble family that never lowered its arms in the face of adversity. His parents came to Buenos Aires from the province of Entre Ríos with the intention of finding an opportunity to improve their quality of life.

But it was not easy for them. As El Dipy explained on several occasions, they even had to live on the street. However, his parents always honored the culture of work. First, they got a job in a factory. Then, they set up a pantry and dedicated hours and hours to the business to make it work and be able to get ahead.

In that framework, Dipy finished elementary school and had to start workingr. There were no possibilities to continue studying. Now, at 43 years old, father of two children – one 16 and the other 4 years old – the singer wants to set an example before demanding dedication to study. That is why you have just signed up to complete your secondary level studies.

Meanwhile, he continues with the music and has his own program on Radio Rivadavia, at midnight. Neither more nor less than the path of improvement: work and study.

Before his announcement that he will resume high school, El Dipy received numerous responses of admiration, good wishes and even offers from teachers willing to give him a hand with the subjects on Twitter. For example, the following tweets:

Excellent. an example so that many kids who did not finish school see that it can be done. successes. – Fede Aikawa |相 川 フ ェ デ リ コ (@fedeaikawa) February 17, 2021

Dipy, I’m a retired arts teacher. I have all the time in the world. I’m to help you. If you need anything send me DM. It will be a pleasure. Congratulations. You are going to achieve it – Adriana Videla (@Adriana_Videla) February 17, 2021

If you need support in Language and Literature (I am a teacher), count on my champion support. Successes – Pablo E (@ Pablopdl20) February 17, 2021

As a teacher of youth and adults, I am excited and it generates not only joy but pride. Successes dear !!! – MrVenier (@MrVenier) February 17, 2021

