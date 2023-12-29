Dips | This dip has a heavenly combination of flavors

Caramelize the onions in an American dip, roast feta in the oven in Greek style, or prepare the ever-lovely Scandi classic, i.e. cold-smoked dip.

At New Year's parties, guests can be charmed with dips that will blow your mind. Caramelized onion dip, baked feta dip or cold-smoked dip may become the hits of the evening.

Crisps and a delicious dip are guaranteed to be offered to dinner guests. After Christmas, you can also use leftover soft cheeses for dips. For example, brie cheese makes a tasty dip when you chop it into a bowl and beat the cheese with an electric mixer until fluffy. Brie cheese creates a suitable foam in about 2–5 minutes. A small splash of whipped cream helps if the foam becomes too thick.

You can dip baguettes, vegetables or even grapes into the foamed cheese.

“ The combination of salty and sweet in onion dip is like a match made in heaven.

Cold smoke paste is perhaps one of the most loved dipping sauces for parties. The same ingredients also make a great dip.

The sauce mixed with fresh cheese and sour cream is spread on a flat serving plate. Place small pieces of cold-smoked salmon, red onion, dill, capers and lemon peel on top. If there is a small amount of roe left over from Christmas, it is definitely worth spooning it over the dip.

You can serve chips, crispy baguette or island bread.

In this American recipe, sweet pan-fried onions give a deep flavor to the French cream-based dip. Both chips and vegetables are suitable companions for the sauce.

Third a delicious alternative is created from feta. Just ask the Greeks: oven-roasted feta is the greatest snack. It's not a dip according to the most traditional definition, but right out of the oven, the texture is so soft that it's easy to dip vegetables, chips or baguettes into it.

This warm dip is like a risotto – it doesn't wait for the diners, but the diners should sit at the table and wait for the delicacy to be ready. If there's any dip left over, it's delicious even later on top of Patong.

Caramelized onion dip Onion dip is a guaranteed choice. 4 servings Preparation time 15 minutes + 25 minutes 3 yellow onions or sweet onions 3 tablespoons of butter 1/2 teaspoon salt 1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper 1 tsp maple syrup or runny honey In addition 1 cup (200 g) sour cream 3 tablespoons full mayonnaise 200 g of fresh cheese 1 dl of chopped parsley 1/2 tsp dried chili from the grinder (salt, ground black pepper) 1. Peel the onions and cut them into thin slices. Melt the butter in a pan. Add the onions. Bake on low heat until soft, stirring occasionally, about 25 minutes. Season with salt, pepper and syrup. You can make this even the day before and store it in the fridge. Cut the cooled onions into smaller pieces. 2. Combine the sour cream, mayonnaise and cream cheese together. Chop the parsley. Add it to the mixture with the chili. Stir in most of the onion mixture. Taste the mixture and add salt and pepper if necessary. Put the mixture in a bowl and garnish with the remaining onion. Dip chips, baguettes, vegetables or, for example, baked potatoes into the mixture. Tip: Bacon goes perfectly with the taste of onion dip. If you want, dice a few slices of bacon, fry in a pan until crispy and mix into the dip.

Cold-smoked dip 4-6 servings Preparation time 20 minutes 1 cup (200 g) unflavored cream cheese 1 cup (200 g) sour cream 1 teaspoon of salt 1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper 1 tablespoon of lemon juice 1 + 1 tablespoon of grated lemon peel 150 g of cold-smoked salmon 1 small red onion 2 tablespoons of small capers 4 sprigs of dill (2 tablespoons roe) For serving crispy baguette, island bread, vegetables, chips 1. Combine cream cheese and crème fraîche. Season with salt, pepper, lemon juice and 1 tablespoon of grated lemon zest. Save the rest of the zest for garnish. 2. Spread the mixture on a flat plate. Put in the fridge while you prepare the other ingredients. 3. Cut the salmon into small bites. Peel the onion and cut it into small cubes. Drain the capers. 4. Place the salmon, onions, capers and dill tassels on top of the cream cheese mixture. Finish with grated lemon rind and, if desired, roe. Serve crispy toasted baguette, island bread with vegetables or chips. Tip: You can marinate the onion if you like. Put a splash of white vinegar in a bowl. Add a little salt and sugar. Stir and add the onions. Leave to season for about 10 minutes.