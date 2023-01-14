Ukrainian nationalists are preparing to use chemical weapons against the Russian military. This was announced on Friday, January 13, in its Twitter account by the Russian Embassy in London, attaching footage of the recording made by the radicals.

“A video released by the Ukrainian military appears to show them preparing to use a chemical weapon, likely phosgene, banned by the Chemical Weapons Convention, against the Russian military,” the diplomats wrote.

Phosgene is a colorless, extremely toxic and suffocating gas with the smell of rotten hay.

In March, the Russian Defense Ministry spoke about the existence in Ukraine of a network of biological laboratories operating under the Pentagon program. According to the department, American scientists tested potentially dangerous biological devices on patients of the Kharkiv psychiatric hospital from 2019 to 2021.

In September, the head of the Radiation, Chemical and Biological Protection Forces of the RF Armed Forces, Igor Kirillov, said that the US delegation in Geneva, where the meeting of the BTWC member states was held, recognized biological research in Ukraine on low-income citizens and patients in psychiatric hospitals.

On November 2, Russia put the resolution to a vote in the UN Security Council. In addition to the creation of a special commission, the resolution proposed to request a report on the results of the investigation.

In early November, it became known that the UN Security Council did not approve the resolution of the Russian Federation on an investigation into US biological laboratories. Russia and China voted in favor of the resolution, while the United States, Great Britain and France voted against it, and nine other delegations abstained.

A special military operation to protect the civilian population of Donbass has been carried out since February 24. The decision to start it was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

